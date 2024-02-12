MPD Reports: Traffic stop nets drug arrest; arrest for shoplifting of more than $700 from Walmart;

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Property Damage – MLK Jr Blvd – In reference to the complainants’ vehicle rolling into the AT&T building. No damage observed on vehicle or building.

Roadway Block – McDaniel St/Spring Pl- The complainant advised of a sinkhole in the roadway. A Small pothole was observed in the area.

Suspicious Person – Matthews Park. Male subject on location bothering other persons on location. He was advised of loitering laws and sent back to his house on Davis Street.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St and Bankers Blvd – Vehicle stopped for moving violation. Driver arrested for warrants out of Monroe PD.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Ave. – Male subject was at the Rustic Roots requesting a ride/money. He was told he’s not allowed to go back there and given a ride to his residence at Knight St.

Suspicious Person/Arrest – Southside – Male subject arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug related objects. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to jail staff.

Traffic Stop – South Broad At Alcovy in reference to a vehicle stop for no insurance. Taylor’s Wrecker Service took custody of the vehicle.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street – In reference to a male subject having an active probation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Shoplifting – W Spring ST; Walmart – In reference to a named female subject shoplifting $736.43 of various items. She was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting and transported to WCSO without incident.

Harassment – E Washignton St; Male subject complaining that a named subject is harassing him by pulling up to his apartment asking for money. Report taken.

Warrant – Knight St Male subject was taken into custody. He attempted to leave the back of the residence when LEO knocked on the front door. Warrant for sales of methamphetamine was confirmed through WCSO.

Traffic Stop – S Madison Ave at Madison Manor, Male subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. Charged with no driver’s license. Vehicle towed by Taylors. Fingerprints obtained at MPD, released on copy of citations.

Assault – Mathis St – In reference to Female subject reporting that her oldest child; struck her 6 y/o son in the face earlier this date. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Birch Street, Named subject’s vehicle was observed on location at the above address. The subject was located in the residence. Warrant for parole violation

OC- Homcide. Warrant was confirmed. Subject was taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – W Spring St; Murphys Gas – Female subject called in reference to being touched inappropriately while trying to purchase cigarettes. Both the complainant and the unknown male were not on location when officers arrived. She was unsure if she wanted to press charges against the male, she was advised of remedies .Follow up needed during regular business hours to obtain video footage of incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Youngs St – In reference to a blue Ford Ranger being observed in yard, running with interior light on and unoccupied. Contact made with the owner, all ok.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St/North Broad St -Named male subject on location causing a disturbance. He was taken to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; MPD – In reference to damage that occurred at 602 E Church St; Monroe Country Day School. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Tall Oaks Dr, – In reference to locating a named male subject. Negative contact.

Dispute -Bridgeport Ln.- In reference to a civil dispute between two female subjects. Remedies are advised.

Harassment – Blaine St; MPD – In reference to a female subject receiving multiple sales calls about medical insurance. She was advised of remedies. Report taken.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy @ Old Navy; In reference to a named male subject shoplifting at Old Navy. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Warrant taken.

Agency Assist – Pine Park St; – DFCS request assistance removing juveniles from a residence. Juveniles were taken into DFCS Custody without incident.

Traffic stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at Pep Boys- Male subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. A search of his vehicle found him to be in felony possession of marijuana, cocaine, numerous THC vape pens and a loaded 9mm handgun. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of THC vape pens as well. They were both arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

