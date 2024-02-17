MPD Reports: Traffic stops end with arrests and citations for variety of charges; suicide threats and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Carwood Dr in reference to a subject from Home Town Tire received a phone call from a named subject saying he was having a heart attack. Negative contact with him.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for multiple violations. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Released on a copy of the citation.

Theft Report – E Church St. – Female subject reported a stolen bike from 02/05/2024 located atJack Peter’s store. She does not have SN or ownership paperwork. Bike was left unattended. Black Beach Cruiser bike with a white seat and red tires.

Mental Patient – Carwood Drive in reference to the named subject from the first call was calling 911 again in reference to someone breaking into his house. He was arrested on a warrant

Domestic Dispute – E Spring St. – Subject began fighting with his brother. Their

mother called 911 to get one off the other. He was arrested for simple battery FV.

DOA – Plaza Trce. Male subject found deceased by family members. He had multiple medical issues and was turned over to the coroner.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Drive – In reference to a patient of Ridgeview that had been released. She was taken back to Ridgeview and an Uber was called for her by staff.

Civil issue – TangleWood Drive in reference the complainant’s cousin traded his phone in with AT&T before he paid the phone off. The phone was in the complainant’s name.

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Etchinson/GWA- In reference to another call. Contact was made with the vehicle after other calls. The elderly owner was having trouble seeing due to just leaving the eye Dr. and was given a ride to her residence.

Illegal Dumping – Harris Street in reference to illegal dumping on the property. The Property manager asked for extra patrol.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave. Female subject reported an unknown person striking a pole and her building around 0530 hours on 2/5/2023.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Madison Ave. – In reference to the suspicious person, it was a Private Investigator who left the premises. All ok.

EMS Assist – West Spring Street in reference to an elderly female fell. Turned over to EMS

Loud Music – Davis St. – Met with the complainant and the music was not loud at the time of my arrival. The complainant advised they will call if it gets loud again.

Damage to Property – Bridgeport Ln. – Complainant reported his truck damaged sometime between Thursday and this date, report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Lacy Street. Warrant served on a named subject. She was transported to Walton County Jail on multiple warrants.

Foot Chase – Harris St. at Lacy St. – Subject was observed by Officer and fled on foot. He has an active probation warrant. Contact was lost in woods between 501 Pine Park and Felker Park.

Lost Item – Tall Oaks E. – Male subject lost his trailer tag. He lost it on 02/05/2024. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Ridge Rd;Skyline Trace – In reference to a female subject wanting to fill out a statement form for an incident that occurred over the weekend. She was placed under arrest for outstanding warrant and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Drunk Person – Amici – In reference to a subject on location extremely intoxicated. Immediately upon arrival, the subject was observed stumbling in the roadway. The subject then refused lawful commands and was arrested for City disorderly conduct and Pedestrian under the Influence and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Magnolia Ter: In reference to seeing a subject leaning into a vehicle. Welfare was checked to make sure the subject was ok, and that the vehicle was not being broken into. The subject was the owner of the vehicle. All ok.

Fire Assist – Lacy St; – In reference to a stove fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire.

Hit and Run – MLK Jr Blvd @ Michael Etchinson – In reference to a two vehicle accident, with one party leaving the scene. Utilizing the Flock system, a vehicle of interest was determined. GEARS report completed and case turned over to CID.

Suicide Threats – Mill Stone Bluff; – Female subject making threats to family to harm herself. She transported by EMS.

Suspicious vehicle/Agency Assist – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- In reference to a silver Acura failing to maintain lane, WCSO had contact with the vehicle at Hwy 78 and Hwy 138 exit ramp. WCSO requested an MPD unit in reference to a vehicle search, the driver was arrested for possession of fentanyl and transported by WCSO.

Hit and Run/ Pedestrian – North Broad St @ East Marable St; In reference to an accident involving a male on a bicycle. No injuries were reported by the pedestrian.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – 78 @ North Broad- Vehicle stopped for speeding. Probable cause search yielded 3oz of marijuana. Driver was charged with felony poss. of marijuana, poss. of firearm during commission of felony.

Warrant Attempt – Lacy St -Male subject was located and arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County.

Suspicious Person – Ford St.- In reference to a possible female subject on location, no contact was made with the subject.

Dispute – New Lacy St Apt D- Two subjects got into a physical altercation. A predominant aggressor could not be determined, remedies were advised. Parties were advised to separate.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Alcovy St. @ Stone Creek Dr.- Driver stopped for speeding. Driver was arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving on suspended license.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad / Walker Drive – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver arrested for driving without a license. He was then transported for fingerprinting and released on copy of the citation.

Child Custody – West Marable – In reference to a child custody, officers were requested to standby while the children were turned over. No issues observed.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Hwy 78 EB / George L. Pike – Vehicle stopped for Hands Free Violation. Probable cause search conducted due to the odor of marijuana. A small amount of marijuana located and a firearm. Driver was placed under arrest for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Original Charge: Armed Robbery).

Dispute – PAVILION PKWY; PLANET FITNESS – In reference to Hispanic Male and female possibly disputing. Female was upset about news of an ill family member and male was trying to console her. No criminal activity afoot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

