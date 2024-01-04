MPD Reports: Traffic stops for moving violations, cracked windscreen net arrests; fire and EMS assists and theft and shoplifting complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Counterfeit – S. Madison Ave; Epiphany – In reference to a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used in the store. The $100 was not counterfeit. All OK on location.

Civil issue – Ash Street- In reference to the complainant purchasing a PlayStation 4 off of Facebook market advising the seller sold him a broken console for the amount of $350. He was advised of the civil process and remedies.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Mayfield Dr/N Broad St- In reference to a traffic stop conducted for moving violation. Driver was arrested for driving while suspended and released on copies.

Noise Complaint – Ford Street- Reference to loud music coming from a house on Ford St. Area check conducted, no music was heard.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – North Broad/ Golden Pantry – Traffic stop conducted for multiple violations, Driver arrested for driving while suspended and active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr: In reference to EMS requesting assistance in removing a 1013 patient from their van. EMS was advised law enforcement could not interfere.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; Dollar General- In reference to the complainant advising of a male standing outside in front of the entrance door during closing hours. Negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Perry Street- In reference to a male subject on location sitting in a vacant lot. He advised his parents own the lot. This was verified via Qpublic.

Fire assist – Pine Park St- In reference to dispatch advising of a vehicle fully engulfed. Upon Officer’s arrival the fire was put out. Turned over to the Fire Department.

Theft Report – Custom Way; – In reference to the complainant advising her daughter stole $275 off her cash app card who was not on location. She did not wish to make a report on the incident.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – West Spring / Taco Bell – In reference to a vehicle stopped for cracked windshield, Driver was arrested for driving while suspended and released on copy.

Dispute – N Broad St; Tacos and Beer- Reference to a large unruly crowd on location. Crowd was dispersed and removed from the location.

Unknown Law – E Spring St; Valero- Reference to a dispute between a customer and business over having to provide an ID. Male was gone from location in a silver vehicle when police arrived.

Unknown Law – Davis St: In reference to the complainant advising her roommate was “acting up” and disconnected the line with dispatch. Negative contact was made.

Disturbing the Peace – Hickory Dr- Reference to white vehicle driving at a high rate of speed doing donuts in the area. There were multiple tire marks from the vehicle laying drags, but the vehicle was gone when officers were arrived.

Theft Report – Hwy 78 Truck Stop- In reference to an employee stealing, no evidence could be provided. A report was declined and remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable Street- Contact was made with a female subject who had a warrant for shoplifting. She was not taken into custody due to other circumstances.

Warrant Attempt – S Broad Street- Attempted to make contact with a named female subject who had multiple warrants. Negative contact. She no longer lives on location.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Parkway @ Ulta Beauty- In reference to a female subject walking out of the store with roughly $2000.00 worth of perfumes in her basket. Suspect was gone in a white Dodge Challenger with no plate displayed. Report taken and sent to CID.

Unknown Emergency – Store House Ct; – In reference to a male subject unresponsive inside his residence. Monroe Fire Department made entry via a window to find him on the couch with low blood sugar. Turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton. .

Suspicious vehicle – N. Broad St. @ Highland Ave.- Caller stated a vehicle had followed him from Walton Rd. but they lost contact at the above intersection. No contact was made with the vehicle.

Agency Assist – Birch St.- Social Circle P.D requested Monroe attempt to locate a named male subject subject in reference to an assault. No contact was able to be made with the vehicle or subject.

