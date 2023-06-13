MPD Reports: Traffic stops net arrests; indications of homeless issues; shots fires and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 1 – 8, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Property Damage – West Spring St in reference to a SUV collided into the vacuums on 05/28/23. The suspect was identified and insurance was traded to the property owner.

Civil Issue – Marable Lane – In reference to a named female subject wanting her fiancé’s relatives to leave her house. Due to the amount of time that the relatives have been staying, she was advised of the eviction process.

Dispute – E. Church; Chevron. Dispute between two male subjects. One had active warrants and was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. The passenger was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants. Transported to jail without incident.

Lobby Report – Blaine St – In reference to a named female subject getting into a verbal dispute with someone at the DA’s office. Report taken

EMS Assist – Haven Inn: Female subject having a mental health crisis. Turned over to EMS on scene.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln- Verbal dispute between two subject Remedies advised.

Shots Fired – Douglas St. – Officers patrolled the area and did not hear any shots fired. Negative Contact.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Ave. Report of a homeless female sleeping on side walk. When I arrived no subject was on location. The complainant did not wish to meet.

Dispute – Hickory Dr. – Two officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in reference to Juveniles playing a flag football game.

Other Law – W. Spring St.- In reference to the complainant being informed that her runaway juvenile son had been seen on location at 0700 past 2 dates.

Traffic Stop – Charlotte Rowell Blvd and Pavillion Pkwy: Male subject was arrested for DUI less safe, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, headlight violation.

Traffic Stop – N Broad at the Golden Pantry- Vehicle stopped for no insurance, driver had a suspended license. Driver was fingerprinted and released on a copy due to jail overcrowding.

Battery FV – E Fambrough St. – Male subject assaulted a female subject. Warrant for aggravated battery taken on the male.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison St. @ Norris St. – Subject leaving FISH with boxes of cakes and produce. Subject was issued a CT from the FISH and released with a disorderly conduct Ticket.

Shots Fired – W. Marable St: – Units patrolled the area, negative contact.

Entering Auto – West Spring Street in reference to a wallet that was stolen from the vehicle between the hours of 0200 until 0800.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at W Spring St traffic stop on a vehicle with no insurance.

Warrant Attempt – E Fambrough St Attempt to locate named male subject. Negative contact.

Welfare Check – Waffle House W Spring St- In reference to a woman sleeping in her vehicle in the parking lot. Contact was made and woman stated she was ok and just dozed off while parked.

EMS Assist – Duke St; B. Male fell while female subject stepped out of the room. CPR performed by EMS and he was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Other Law – Lacy St. Complainant reported neighbors had not buried a deceased canine. Situation mediated and K9 was buried.

Stolen Vehicle/Wanted Persons/Drugs – Traffic unit located a stolen vehicle on FLOCK. CWQ5093 2021 Chevrolet Equinox. Winder PD. Officers conducted a felony stop and arrested the driver and two passengers for drug charges. Two of the suspect had outstanding warrants from other agencies. Crack cocaine and drug related objects were also located in the vehicle. Taylor’s wrecker service responded and removed the vehicle. Warrants were confirmed as well as the vehicle.

Verbal dispute – Hwy 78, third party called about two males arguing at the gas pumps. No altercation observed on scene when LEO arrived.

Dispute – Perry St and Green St. Third party caller about a male causing issues at a party. Male was gone prior to LEO arrival

Dispute – Towler St, Verbal dispute amongst some drunken parties. Situation mediated by officers on location.

Firearms/Fight – Perry St, Officers responded to Perry Street due to subjects arguing and two shots being heard. Officers located the suspect who was in a drunken state and used profane/foul/and fighting language to a female victim. He was taken into custody. He was charged with battery, obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Domestic – Lacy Street, Two female subjects were involved in a dispute. Video footage was obtained, warrants were taken for aggravated assault by strangulation, battery, and criminal trespass against one.