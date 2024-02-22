MPD Reports: Traffic stops net warrant pickups; threats and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 8 – 15, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Vehicle Breakdown – N Broad / W Marable St – In reference to a green Honda Accord. Vehicle was moved from the roadway, and the driver was given a courtesy ride for her residence at 1012 Davis St. All ok.

Dispute/Theft – Lacy Street; In reference to a female and male disputing. During the dispute, it was alleged that a firearm was stolen from the residence by the male. Insufficient PC to effect an arrest. The firearm was listed on GCIC as stolen.

Domestic Dispute – GW Carver Dr- Verbal dispute between a female and a male. Parties separated.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street at Knight Street – Male subject stopped for a traffic offense. He did not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested and released on copy of uniform citation for driving without a license.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr. Male subject from call above not allowing him to gather his property from the location. He got his belongings, and left without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Norris Street at Lawrence Street – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He and the front seat passenger both had outstanding warrants for their arrests. They were both arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident. The female passenger was additionally charged with giving a false name to law enforcement.

Domestic Dispute – Wheel House Lane, – In reference to a female subject wanting her daughter to move out of the residence. The eviction process was explained.

Violent Domestic – Nowell St- Reference to a physical dispute between two subjects that occurred at Walmart. Warrant obtained for Family Violence-Battery against one subject who was gone from the scene.

Trespassing – Sorrel St. – In reference to subjects at a burn barrel on Tyler St., trespassing on private property per Memo provided by the property owner. Subjects were advised and they left the property without incident.

Dispute Non – Violent – Marable Ln. Male subject called stating that a female was refusing to leave his residence. On arrival the female was gone from the location and the subject did not wish to press charges for the female hitting him. Parties involved were intoxicated and the incident did not fall under family violence. Report Taken.

Vehicle Accident/Arrest – S Madison Ave/Mill St- Two vehicle accidents with multiple injuries. Four

people were transported to Piedmont Walton. Driver was was arrested for no license and released on a copyof the citation.

Warrant Service – Gwinnett County – In reference to a male subject being located by Gwinnett County Police Department, he was transported to MPD and fingerprinted for FTA and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Charlotte Rowel Blvd/ Double Springs Church Rd. – Male subject stopped for window tint violation. He was arrested for having no license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Harassment – Blaine St in reference to the complainant wanted information what to do with an ex- girlfriend who keeps calling her and her family.

Traffic Stop – Highland Creek – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. Driver was arrested for DUI.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr. – Male subject reported another for dumped mattresses illegally. The subject advised he would remove the mattress without issue.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St. – In reference to a suspicious person call. Female subject with gray hoodie possibly has drugs on her called in by an anonymous male, negative contact.

Possible TPO Violation – Michael Cir. – Female subject wanted to report a Temporary Protection Order Violation that occurred during the Superbowl at a different location. I explained that when the person is violating the TPO they need to call at that time.

Juvenile Problem – S Hamond Dr – Male juvenile transported to Piedmont Walton after stating he wanted to harm his stepfather. The juvenual was placed into the custody of DFACS and evaluated at the hospital concerning his comments towards his stepfather.

Threats – Brooks St in reference to five subjects that keep driving by the residence in a Grey Nissan Passenger car. One of the subjects told the complainant they will be back.

Vehicle Inspection – Inheritance Park – Ran the ATV VIN through dispatch and dispatch returned not stolen. No form, sale of the ATV and wanted to make sure it is not stolen

