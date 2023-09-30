MPD Reports: Traffic stops nets a juvenile with a gun and drugs; Male sleeping on the sidewalk and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for Sept. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Alarm – Bankers Blvd- Doors and windows secure. All appeared ok.

Dispute – W. Marable St. – A dispute between two woman over the new K9 of one. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park: Subject advised of park hours.

Suspicious Person – Felker St. – Named male was observed for the second time “riding around” without the proper lighting on his bike in a high crime area for thefts. He was warned and released to his home.

Dispute – Felker St. – Two brothers were in a loud verbal argument over the one riding a bike. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Ave at Stokes St. – Male subject was riding a bike on the wrong side of the road without the proper lighting equipped on the bike. He was warned and released.

Suspicious Vehicle – Carwood Dr. / W. Spring St. – In reference to a vehicle parked next a closed business. All ok.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Perry St@ Launius Ave – Vehicle stopped for no tag light. It was discovered that a passenger had an active warrant for Battery – FV. The subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Burglary Report – Plaza Tr. – Female subject requested to make a report concerning subjects entering her residence, no signs of forced entry or subjects having entered her locked residence.

Suspicious Person – West Springs Street @ Aaron’s; In reference to a suspicious person sleeping on the sidewalk/ Person identified and he was just sleeping, no crime was afoot. He was informed he could not stay there, Mr. Ash complied with no incident.

Threats – 140 Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to a female filed a report for terroristic threats which occurred in Stone Mountain. She also has a report from that jurisdiction. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad Street & East Marable St; In reference to gold Chevy Cobalt (SCU3920) failing to maintain lane and speeding up and slowing down. Negative contact, Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Firearms – East Church St.- In reference to gunshots being heard near Monroe Country Day School, negative contact.

Violent Domestic – Tanglewood Dr; – A female subject reported a named male subject trying to kick in the door to the residence. Upon arrival she advised she mistook another person for the named subject and they were not kicking in the door.

Theft Report – Harris Street; In reference to a female subject reporting a package stolen from her mailbox. Report taken.

Theft – Nowell Street; In reference to a female subject stating her neighbor stole her grandmother’s pocket book. No probable cause was able to be determined for any charges, report made.

Damage to Property – West Highland Ave @ North Broad Street; In reference to complainant reporting damage to their vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Lopez Lane; In reference to complainant reporting hearing a male and female arguing at the house behind them. All okay on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Double Springs Ch Rd; Monroe Area High School- female subject refusing to get in vehicle to leave school. She got into the vehicle and left the location.

Damaged Property – Monroe Jersey Road @ Down to Earth Energy- In reference to the complainant’s truck being damaged by dogs. Report taken.

Damage to Property – @ MPD; In reference to complainant reporting striking a deer this morning on Ammons Bridge road.

Warrant Service – Plaza Dr -Named subject on location with warrants out of the county. The named subject was gone when officers arrived.

Damage to Property – S Mad Ave. In reference to a named subject reporting his car being struck in the parking lot overnight. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Plaza Dr- Male subject was taken into custody for his warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to WCSO without incident.

Firearms call – Felker Park. In reference to a caller reporting several shots in the area of Lacy St. Area checked, negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicles – Pavilion Pkwy several trucks and subject were hanging out in the parking lot, they were advised to move on due to businesses in the area do not want them hanging out in the parking lot.

Loud Music – W Spring St; Walmart- Reference to loud music in the parking lot. No noise heard. All okay.

Foot Patrol – GW Carver – Foot patrol in the area of Green, Perry, Carver. All appeared okay.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138/Hwy 11- Traffic stopped on a Honda Civic for a traffic violation. After a probable cause search a 16-year-old male was in possession of a Springfield Armory XDS-9 handgun and 11g of marijuana. The juvenile was released to his mother. A juvenile complainant was completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

