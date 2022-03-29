MPD Reports: Traffic stops render drug arrests; property damage complaints and shoplifting prosecutions

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – South Madison Avenue: in reference to unknown vehicle parked in the complainant’s driveway. Note left in the window showed vehicle belonged to family friend attending the car show. All ok on location.

Shoplifting – W Spring Street (Wal-Mart): In reference to 4 subjects being detained. Two were released with no prosecution. Two were arrested for shoplifting and all subjects were criminally trespassed from this location. Report made.

Mental Patient – Harris St: In reference to the complainant to allowing a woman back into the residence and now wants Law Enforcement to remove her due to possible smoking illegal drugs. She was no longer on location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Breedlove Dr. In reference to a female subject being stopped for traffic offense. A search of her vehicle found front seat passenger in possession of 2 ounces of marijuana along with packaging material and Sch.1 THC vape pens. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Discharge Firearms – Davis St: In reference to a subject wearing a red shirt with long dreads next to a white vehicle in the area. Area checked made contact with a named subject who matches the description at Pine Park St.

Shoplifting – West Spring St. Two people were cited and released on a copy of the citation for misdemeanor shoplifting and criminally trespassed for three (3) years

Damage to Property – Landers St, rear window to complainant’s vehicle was busted by a unknown suspect. A rock was thrown through the rear window. Possible person of interest added to the report. Damge execeeds $500.00

Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to people yelling and fighting, area checked, no vehicles or persons in the park, all appeared ok.

Traffic Offense -West Spring St & Breedlove Dr, Traffic stop due to passenger side head light out. Female subject advised she had narcotics in the vehicle, probable cause search, she was charged with possession of schedule 1 and 2. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – West Spring St. Dispute between staff and customer. Subject was located at Broad St. WaHo and arrested for criminal trespass, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Dispute – S Broad St (Hardee’s). In reference to the complainant stating her boyfriend poured water on her. Second party was not on scene.

Alarm – Overlook Trail. In reference to a family room motion activation. The back door was partially open upon the walk around. The house was cleared, and the back door re secured.

Theft – Plaza Dr: In reference to complainant discovering that her Taurus PT 9mm was missing. Complainant stated that her grandson took the gun over to Fambrough St, where it was taken from.

Dispute – G W Carver Dr: In reference to complainant wanting her ex-boyfriend to leave the residence. He was when Law Enforcement arrived. Complainant was given civil remedies.

Damage To Property – Green St: In reference to a named subject backing up and striking a parked vehicle. Report made.