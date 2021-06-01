MPD Reports: Traffic stops result in arrests for DUI or drug related issues

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period May 20 – 27, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park – Multiple individuals inside the park after dark. All were told to leave, All OK.

Traffic Stop – McDaniel St at Woodland Rd. The vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for failure to maintain lane, and D.U.I. of Alcohol less safe. The vehicle was removed by Taylors. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Deer Acres, Vehicle was stopped for no tag lights. The driver had an active warrant for probation violation – the original charge was criminal trespass. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office refused to place a hold for some unknown reason. He was sent on his way.

Traffic Stop – M.L.K. Jr Blvd AT Walmart. The vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After investigation, the passenger was taken into custody for Poss. Of SCH I. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrant taken.

Traffic Stop – Sorrells St. @ Cook St. – The vehicle was stopped for an out-tag light. During a pat-down for weapons of the passenger, 1 baggy of MDMA and 2 baggies of marijuana were located. During the subsequent probable cause search, a firearm belonging to the suspect was in the passenger side glove box of the vehicle. The suspect also provided a false name and date of birth. The suspect was charged with the possession of Schedule I, Possession of Marijuana less 1oz, Possession of Firearm during Felony, and Giving False name/DOB.

Dispute – Walker Dr. in reference neighbors disputing. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Sorrels St. & Cook St. – In reference to a named suspect driving around in a white Jeep Compass with no license and possibly selling drugs. Negative contact.