MPD Reports: Traffic stops result in arrests; motorcyclist threatens to shoot female driver and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – East Washington Street in reference to complainant was complaining about his daughter was refusing to bring back his car after he allowed her to drive the vehicle.

Other Law – Blaine Street; MPD. Complainant requested officers search the vehicle, due to her finding Marijuana in it last date after she just bought it. Car was already cleaned and vacuumed, all ok.

Theft Report – Etten Drive Complainant reported items were taken from her residence that she was cleaning out. Items taken belonged to her daughter who was currently in the Walton County Jail.

Shoplifting – W. Spring Street; Walmart. – In reference to a male swapping a tag on a jigsaw. Male subject was taken into custody, fingerprinted and released on copy of citation.

Civil Issue – Walker Drive. Complainant reported a camper on her property stolen. That was determined to be a civil issue. During the investigation she was arrested for warrants out of Auburn PD.

Assault – Church St – In reference to an unknown subject was punched in the face. Negative contact with anyone to report the call.

Hit and Run – HWY 138 & Michael Echison. Two vehicles, a maroon car hitting right driver side of black van. Maroon car was gone when officer arrived. Report in GEARS

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St. Arby’s, In reference to a white male on a motorcycle having threatened to shoot a female in her car. Report taken.

Dispute – Stone Creek Ln. Elderly female from Call #8 stating that her daughter had hit, scratched and pulled her hair. No bruising and/or markings were visible or seen by officers. Remedies given to both parties.

Dispute – Davis St – In reference to a male subject attempting to contact his niece at her residence. She asked him to leave and he did not, he was criminally trespassed from the property. He left without incident.

Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to a repossession. Repo driver wanted the keys to the vehicle from the owner.

Warrant Attempt – Wheel House Ln in reference to an attempt to locate a male subject. He was not on location.

Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to a male and female arguing with each other, spoke to all of the people on location, all ok.

Traffic Offense – Davis St & Bell St in reference to a white SUV that ran a stop sign. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

MVC – 78EB at Spring St. Bridge. Single vehicle accident with damage to bridge and guard rail. DOT notified, citations issued, and GEARS report completed.

Dispute – Alcovy Street. In reference to a third-party complaint of subjects yelling next door. Contact was made, and determined it was a verbal argument over relationship issues. Situation mediated.

Entering Auto – Pine Park Street. In reference to a vehicle entered on 03/15/2022. The complainant requested a report due to prescription medications stolen.

Traffic Violation – Alcovy Street. In reference to a male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. Search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. He was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

EMS Assist – Walgreens. In reference to a homeless subject seeking shelter. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – South Hammond Drive (Polk Auto). In reference to the business cell phone receiving text messages from an unknown subject wanting to buy a vehicle at 0200 hours. The subject was upset because they were not open. Documentation requested.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 / W Spring St: in reference to a white van vehicle speeding up and slowing down. Traffic stop was performed at W Spring St at Pinecrest Dr. All okay.