MPD Reports: Traffic stops result in arrests; motorcyclist threatens to shoot female driver and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Other Law – East Washington Street in reference to complainant was complaining about his daughter was refusing to bring back his car after he allowed her to drive the vehicle.
- Other Law – Blaine Street; MPD. Complainant requested officers search the vehicle, due to her finding Marijuana in it last date after she just bought it. Car was already cleaned and vacuumed, all ok.
- Theft Report – Etten Drive Complainant reported items were taken from her residence that she was cleaning out. Items taken belonged to her daughter who was currently in the Walton County Jail.
- Shoplifting – W. Spring Street; Walmart. – In reference to a male swapping a tag on a jigsaw. Male subject was taken into custody, fingerprinted and released on copy of citation.
- Civil Issue – Walker Drive. Complainant reported a camper on her property stolen. That was determined to be a civil issue. During the investigation she was arrested for warrants out of Auburn PD.
- Assault – Church St – In reference to an unknown subject was punched in the face. Negative contact with anyone to report the call.
- Hit and Run – HWY 138 & Michael Echison. Two vehicles, a maroon car hitting right driver side of black van. Maroon car was gone when officer arrived. Report in GEARS
- Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St. Arby’s, In reference to a white male on a motorcycle having threatened to shoot a female in her car. Report taken.
- Dispute – Stone Creek Ln. Elderly female from Call #8 stating that her daughter had hit, scratched and pulled her hair. No bruising and/or markings were visible or seen by officers. Remedies given to both parties.
- Dispute – Davis St – In reference to a male subject attempting to contact his niece at her residence. She asked him to leave and he did not, he was criminally trespassed from the property. He left without incident.
- Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to a repossession. Repo driver wanted the keys to the vehicle from the owner.
- Warrant Attempt – Wheel House Ln in reference to an attempt to locate a male subject. He was not on location.
- Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to a male and female arguing with each other, spoke to all of the people on location, all ok.
- Traffic Offense – Davis St & Bell St in reference to a white SUV that ran a stop sign. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
- MVC – 78EB at Spring St. Bridge. Single vehicle accident with damage to bridge and guard rail. DOT notified, citations issued, and GEARS report completed.
- Dispute – Alcovy Street. In reference to a third-party complaint of subjects yelling next door. Contact was made, and determined it was a verbal argument over relationship issues. Situation mediated.
- Entering Auto – Pine Park Street. In reference to a vehicle entered on 03/15/2022. The complainant requested a report due to prescription medications stolen.
- Traffic Violation – Alcovy Street. In reference to a male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. Search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. He was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- EMS Assist – Walgreens. In reference to a homeless subject seeking shelter. Turned over to EMS.
- Other Law – South Hammond Drive (Polk Auto). In reference to the business cell phone receiving text messages from an unknown subject wanting to buy a vehicle at 0200 hours. The subject was upset because they were not open. Documentation requested.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 / W Spring St: in reference to a white van vehicle speeding up and slowing down. Traffic stop was performed at W Spring St at Pinecrest Dr. All okay.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.