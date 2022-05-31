MPD Reports: Traffic stops result in drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 19 – 26, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; Tractor Supply, Complainant advised unknown subject came into the store and attempted to steal numerous items. Staff advised they do want to press charges.

Dispute – W. Spring St; In reference to a w/f and b/m arguing in the parking lot.

Hit and Run – Highland Ave/Broad St Third party witness observed a vehicle accident in a parking lot. At fault driver fled, victim was notified, and report was completed to forward to CID.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 Eastbound @Aycock Ave: Two subjects were arrested for theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and DRO following a traffic stop for a window tint violation. Both subjects were transported to the jail without incident.

Theft – Carver Pl; – In reference to water being taken by an individual living in the woods. Water was taken from residence without owner’s permission. Report taken.

Dispute – Davis St. – In reference to a verbal dispute between two women. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/38D – N Broad St. at Deer Acres: – Male subject arrested for Possession of Cocaine following a traffic stop.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln; – In reference to a couple disputing with a named female’s girlfriend about her drinking too much and trying to walk outside with her 15 day old baby. They agreed to separate for the night.

Verbal Dispute – Baker St; Grandmother and Daughter disputing over who daughters’ children should go to, Mother agreed to let father take custody. Remedies advised

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; In reference to a subject shoplifting several items from Walmart. Subject was given a criminal trespass citation and a shoplifting citation. Subject was not transported to MPD for finger printing due to having a small juvenile with them.

Warrant Attempt – East Church Street – In reference to a named subject possibly on location with active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Other Law – West Spring Street in reference to a patient is getting abused my someone because she has older bruising on her body. The patient lived in Winder and denied all accusations.

Hit and Run – W Spring St – In reference to a vehicle hitting the back of complainants’ car in the parking lot. Report in GEARS

Shoplifting – W Spring St – Named subject was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation at the MPD.

Traffic Stop -Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Subject was stopped for speeding. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana and an open container in plain view. 3.5 ounces of MDMA and 3.2 ounces of marijuana was located in the vehicle. The subject was charged with Trafficking MDMA, Poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute, poss. and use of drug related objects, speeding and open container. The passenger had an active probation violation warrant and was also arrested.

Prowler – Carver pl; – In reference to a juvenile having possibly kicked the front door, negative contact with juvenile. Report taken; remedies advised. Extra patrol for the area was requested by complainant.

Traffic Stop – E. Spring St. @ Felker St. – Vehicle was stopped due to equipment violations. Consent to search the vehicle was given. A firearm was found underneath the front passenger seat. The passenger advised the firearm belonged to him. It was determined the passenger was also a convicted felon. He was subsequently arrested.

Illegal Parking – N. Broad St; In reference to several subjects on location parked blocking the entrance to the business. The subjects were advised to move their vehicles.

Harassment – Plantation Drive: Complainant wanted to make a report of her friend being harassed by the nephew advising if she did not return home, he would file a missing person report. Report taken.

Dispute – Breedlove Drive; Ridgeview. Dispute over premarital sex, situation mediated.