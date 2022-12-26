MPD Reports: Trailer stolen from Walmart Distribution Center; juvenile calls to claim kicking in window to commit a burglary

The City of Monroe Police reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report had been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Waffle House- Staff called in reference to a named subject on location causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Obstruction.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street @ Felony Probation: In reference to a named subject on location with warrants. Subject transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Stolen Vehicle – Unisia Drive @ Walmart DC: Trailer stolen on 11-05-2022. Surveillance footage shows black male suspect taking the trailer from this location. Turned over to CID, warrants to be taken pending further evidence from Walmart.

Fire Assist – Harris Street: Complainant heard an explosion and smelled something burning, Turned over to Monroe Fire Department. City utilities advised the cause was elsewhere as numerous other areas are without power too.

Juvenile Problem – Old Mill Pt- Named person called in reference to seeing a female juvenile runaway. Contact made with juvenile who was not listed as missing on GCIC. DFACS contacted and responded. Juvenile was released into the custody of her mother.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St/East Marable -Complainant stated they saw a male hitting himself and laying on the ground. Contact made with the subject as he was leaving Monroe Food Mart, he was okay and is a mental patient.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St; – Named subject arrested on Probation Warrant. He was taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – South Broad Street -Complainant advised they were disputing with their roommate. Situation mediated; remedies advised.

Dispute – Tall Oaks E- Named subject disputing with his daughter. Remedies advised.

Burglary in Progress – Wheel House Lane Complainant advised three juveniles were seen breaking a window to vacant residence and entering the premises. Negative contact. Report taken.

Theft – Cook Place: Complainant advised an unknown subject stole an amazon package from her mailbox.

Missing Person – 3rd St: Complainant advised her friend was arrested and located in jail.

Shoplifting – W Spring- Walmart. Subject took a grand total of $17 worth of merchandise. Subject was issued a criminal trespass.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to a subject attempting to retrieve his property. Complainant was not on location. Negative contact on call back. Unfounded.

Mechanical Breakdown – W Spring St and Breedlove Dr. In reference to a driver pulling over due to not knowing how to utilize her headlights. Proper instruction was given.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad/Walton St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. Subject was arrested for possession of Sch I, Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park in reference to a juvenile calling and stating that she had broken into a vacant residence by kicking in a window. Juvenile stated that she wanted to be arrested. Unable to locate juvenile.