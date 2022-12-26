MPD Reports: Trailer stolen from Walmart Distribution Center; juvenile calls to claim kicking in window to commit a burglary

The City of Monroe Police reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report had been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Waffle House- Staff called in reference to a named subject on location causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Obstruction.
- Wanted Person – Alcovy Street @ Felony Probation: In reference to a named subject on location with warrants. Subject transported to Walton County Jail without incident.
- Stolen Vehicle – Unisia Drive @ Walmart DC: Trailer stolen on 11-05-2022. Surveillance footage shows black male suspect taking the trailer from this location. Turned over to CID, warrants to be taken pending further evidence from Walmart.
- Fire Assist – Harris Street: Complainant heard an explosion and smelled something burning, Turned over to Monroe Fire Department. City utilities advised the cause was elsewhere as numerous other areas are without power too.
- Juvenile Problem – Old Mill Pt- Named person called in reference to seeing a female juvenile runaway. Contact made with juvenile who was not listed as missing on GCIC. DFACS contacted and responded. Juvenile was released into the custody of her mother.
- Suspicious Person – North Broad St/East Marable -Complainant stated they saw a male hitting himself and laying on the ground. Contact made with the subject as he was leaving Monroe Food Mart, he was okay and is a mental patient.
- Warrant Service – Alcovy St; – Named subject arrested on Probation Warrant. He was taken to Walton County Jail without incident.
- Dispute – South Broad Street -Complainant advised they were disputing with their roommate. Situation mediated; remedies advised.
- Dispute – Tall Oaks E- Named subject disputing with his daughter. Remedies advised.
- Burglary in Progress – Wheel House Lane Complainant advised three juveniles were seen breaking a window to vacant residence and entering the premises. Negative contact. Report taken.
- Theft – Cook Place: Complainant advised an unknown subject stole an amazon package from her mailbox.
- Missing Person – 3rd St: Complainant advised her friend was arrested and located in jail.
- Shoplifting – W Spring- Walmart. Subject took a grand total of $17 worth of merchandise. Subject was issued a criminal trespass.
- Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to a subject attempting to retrieve his property. Complainant was not on location. Negative contact on call back. Unfounded.
- Mechanical Breakdown – W Spring St and Breedlove Dr. In reference to a driver pulling over due to not knowing how to utilize her headlights. Proper instruction was given.
- Traffic Stop – N. Broad/Walton St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. Subject was arrested for possession of Sch I, Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park in reference to a juvenile calling and stating that she had broken into a vacant residence by kicking in a window. Juvenile stated that she wanted to be arrested. Unable to locate juvenile.
