MPD Reports: Truck and trailer taken from Walmart DC; gift cards stolen from vehicle; stolen phone recovered

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Area check – Harris St – In reference to the complainant seeing people in his house. The residence was checked, no one was located inside, and no signs of anyone being inside were observed.

Other Law – W Spring st; Arbys – Subject on location requesting a ride to a warming station. He was given a ride to the Walmart in Loganville.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a subject refusing to leave after being discharged, she was given a ride from Piedmont home.

Dispute – Carver Pl. – The complainant stated there was a male on location refusing to leave. The Male was gone when officers arrived, and all okay.

Stolen vehicle – Walmart DC- In reference to a subject parking his truck and trailer in the DC overflow lot for approx. a week. He returned today and discovered it was gone. Report taken.

Welfare Check – West Spring Street @ Subway: In reference to a subject sleeping near the AC unit. Negative contact, just a pile of blankets and pillows.

Dispute – East Church Street @ Chevron; In reference to customer disputing with clerk over gas. Subject reported gas spilling all over her car. She stated she just needed a report due to the gas spilling over her vehicle. All was ok.

Entering Auto – Hillside Drive: 2 Vehicles on location entered during the night. Gift cards taken. Both vehicles left unlocked.

Warrant Service – Mill Stone Bluff;: Subject arrested on scene for an outstanding probation violation. Subject was transported to the Walton County Jail without issue.

Dispute – Colquitt Street: In reference to subjects on location disputing over custody. Female subject released her child to the mother. All was ok. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at Unisia Dr. Vehicle was stopped for speeding. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Speeding and Poss. of SCH II; MDMA. The driver was transported to the Walton County jail without incident. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Amici’s in reference to previous call. A female subject was arrested for felony Violation Of Probation warrants without incident.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to unknown female subject skip scanning items. All items were recovered. Loss prevention advised female fled prior to Officer’s arrival. Report taken

Dispute – Gliding Lane in reference to a dispute between two subjects. One was arrested for criminal trespass.

Dispute call – South Broad St; Chevron. In reference to a customer throwing paper towels in employee’s face. Subject gone on arrival; civil remedies advised.

Dispute Call – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for a failure to appear warrant. Report Taken.

Fire assist – Call in reference to a smoke detector going off and another person on site smelling smoke. Turned over to Monroe Fire. All appeared ok.

EMS Assist – Davis St -EMS assist with entry into residence. Entry made with no damage to door.

DOA – Duke St; – Female subject was found deceased. She was a hospice patient. Turned over to hospice. CID notified.

Theft Report – Walmart: Subject arrested for TBS and criminally trespassed from Walmart. She was cited and released on a copy of the citation. All was ok.

Theft – Panera Bread -Complainant called in reference to her phone being stolen from Publix in Monroe. Report taken. Phone located at Quail Creek by deputy.

Dispute – Springer Lane: Victim stated she was punched once in the forehead by her boyfriend no visible injuries observed, not family violence, victim did not want to prosecute. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – SSMHP – Named subject took unknown amount of prescribed medications. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS.

Suspicious Person – Walgreens: In reference to a male juvenile on location panhandling. Negative Contact.

Shots Fired – Launius Ave: In reference to shots heard in the area. Canvassed area with no contact.