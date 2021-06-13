MPD Reports: Two arrested on drug charges after report of shots fired; woman tries to extort money after receiving private pictures

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following links for the period June 3 – 10, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Morrow St: Subject located and taken into custody on Felony Warrants out of Florida.

Dispute – Hill Street in reference to two women in a verbal altercation over one not taking care of her children. Both subjects were criminally trespassed from each other’s residences. DFCS report complete in reference to a pregnant juvenile on location.

Suspicious Vehicle -West Spring in area of Hwy 138: in reference to a red Nissan Frontier driving aggressively. Complainant lost contact, Negative contact in the area.

EMS Assist 2050 West Spring St (Wal-Mart): In reference to a male passed out in the bathroom. Subject denied EMS, issued Criminally Trespassed Warning due to huffing in the restroom.

Theft – E 5th St: In reference to a lawnmower that was taken. The victim wanted the incident to be documented. Report made.

Theft – South Broad Street at MPD: in reference to a stolen four wheeler. Subject did not have any information on four wheeler and advised she would call back.

Shoplifting – West Spring St. Female subject arrested for shoplifting. Released on citation.

Harassment – South Madison Ave. In reference to a subject reporting harassing messages via social media. Harassment related to Case.

Theft Report – Tall Oaks W in reference to a stolen decal off a tag. Report taken.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 West & Cherry Hill in reference to a subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The vehicle was searched and he was found to be in possession of 4 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging material. He was also found to be in possession of schedule II oxycodone. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II narcotic and was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Walmart Distribution Center. Reference to two people disputing over line placement. One arrested for Ag. Assault, Entering Auto, and tampering with evidence.

Firearms – Tall Oaks East -Multiple anonymous complainants stated they heard several gunshots in the area and arguing. Contact made with two subjects at the residence. One was arrested for Possession of schedule 1, 2, drugs not in original container, and obstruction. The other was arrested for Possession of schedule 1 and 2, drugs not in original container, and reckless conduct. CID notified.

Follow Up – E. Highland Ave. Allen’s Retail Cars. – In reference to the complainant wanting to know how they go about having someone pay for a tow bill. The complainant was advised of the civil process.

Juvenile Complaint) Cook Street – In reference to a juvenile riding a go-kart in the area. Contact was made and juveniles were advised not to ride in the field anymore. Email sent to advise Police Department what owner requested.

Cyber Crime – S Broad Street. The complainant reported sending private pictures to an unknown female and the female trying to extort money for the pictures. Documentation Report Only.