MPD Reports: Two females attempting to fight inside store; juveniles driving recklessly in parking lot; other juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Cook Place – A couple were having a verbal disagreement over the male going to the hospital. No physical crime occurred. He was heavily intoxicated and denied having EMS come check him out.

Damage to property – W. Spring St. – In reference to two vehicles backing into each other, only one vehicle was on scene. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/38D – Lumpkin St at Davis Street: Male subject stopped for a taillight violation. Probable Cause Search conducted based on odor of marijuana. He was arrested for Poss of Meth, Poss of Schedule IV, Poss of Marijuana, and Drug Related Objects.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St: Home Depot – In reference to a blue passenger car driving recklessly in the parking lot. Officer observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and almost striking a sign in the parking lot. The vehicle was stopped, and officer made contact with three juveniles inside the vehicle. The driver was written a citation for reckless driving, all three juveniles were returned home and released to guardians/parents. Vehicle was towed by Talyor’s Wrecker.

Domestic/Follow-up – Piedmont Walton, female subject was assaulted. Incident occurred in the County.

Person/Public Drunk – 317 and 321 Walton St, Male subject was heavily intoxicated walking along Walton St. Sale sat down in the pine straw of 321 Walton St. Contact was made, he did not reside on Walton St. Due to him appearing under the influence, light on his feet, stumbling and heavy odor, he was placed under arrested for public intoxication and released on copy of citation and transported to his friend’s house on Edwards St.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Dr. Tractor and trailer parked in the middle of roadway with four-ways on. Tractor Trailer was advised to move.

Dispute – Arcadia Ct. – In reference to a male subject on location causing a disturbance, the Complainant requested he be criminally trespassed, the proper paperwork was filled out and he was later notified. Contact was made with the subject at N Broad and the Hwy 78 west entrance ramp, he was arrested for DUI less safe, open container, and failure to signal.

Other law – W Spring St (Piedmont Walton) Unknown male loitering on the property the ER, scared the ER staff. Subject was GOA upon LEO arrival.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street in reference to a subject refusing to leave the property the past three days. The subject was given two City citations and was escorted to his uncle’s house.

Mental Person – Church Street in reference to a male subject yelling at everyone in the residence. He calmed down upon Officers arrival.

Civil Issue – W Spring St- In reference to a female subject on location stating a woman was harassing her and calling her names. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process.

Warrant Attempt – In reference to locating a male subject, negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – Lacy St.- In reference to locating female subject. Negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – Custom Way – In reference to locating a male subject was located and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile complaint – N Broad at Highland Ave in reference to a juvenile asking people for money. He was placed under arrest for Loitering and Unruly Child for leaving his residence without his mother’s permission. He was released to his mother.

Runaway Juvenile – Overlook Crest. Female juvenile left the house while guardian was at work. CHINS report filed and juvenile intake notified and the juvenile was added to GCIC, report taken.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a 3rd party caller stating an individual was in the parking lot punching himself in the face and throwing himself into the side of his vehicle. Contact was made with the individual and all seemed ok.

Dispute – Pavillion Parkway; Publix- Report of two females trying to fight inside the store with an employee in between them. Females left in separate directions prior to officers’ arrival.