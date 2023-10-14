MPD Reports: Two hit with slew of drug charges after hidden compartment located in trunk at traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 28 – Oct. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Mayfield Dr; Monroe Church of the Lord Jesus Christ – In reference to a subject on location having a mental episode. Subject was detained and transported to Advantage Athens for treatment. All ok on location.

Firearms – Plaza Dr. – In reference to gunshots heard in the area. Area was checked with negative contact. All OK.

Suspicious Persons – Pine Park St. – In reference to a group of people on location. The complainant advised they were not supposed to be there. Negative contact.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. Walmart – Male subject did not ring up ($834) worth of merchandise and past the point of sale with the merchandise. The subject had a warrant out of Stephens County for theft by shoplifting. He was arrested and Felony theft by shoplifting warrant was obtained.

Suspicious Person – N Madison Ave & E Spring St. – In reference to an individual walking in the roadway. Contact was made with the individual who was given a ride by a friend. All OK.

Dispute – Hickory Dr – In reference to a dispute between a female subject and her daughter. A front window of the residence had been broken. Officers were unable to determine a predominant aggressor and the situation was mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park: In reference to two vehicles parked at Matthews Park after hours. Both parties were advised of park hours and asked to leave. All ok on location.

Dispute – Reed Way: Verbal and possible physical dispute between a group of people. Insufficient probable cause for arrest. Parties agreed to separate in the residence for the evening.

Mental Patient – Green St; In reference to a male subject possibly having a mental episode, standing naked outside of his residence, and making threats towards his father. Contact was made with both parties and everything appeared okay.

Suspicious Object – East Church St. @ Monroe Country Day school- Caller stated there was a black in color cooler on the curb in front of the address, cooler was checked with no contraband or unusual items found.

Mental patient – A green St- Father from the previous call reporting his son was outside having a mental episode screaming. All okay on location.

Entering Auto – Harris St- Complainant reporting Blue Chevy Trailblazer entered sometime last night. Medications taken. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Dr- Complainant advising her juveniles observed a male subject wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask in their backyard. Area checked with negative contact.

Other Law – Valero @ East Spring- Reference to staff locating a backpack with medications inside. Medications inside backpack belong to a female subject. Contact was not able to be made. Backpack placed into evidence as found property.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street @ Family Dollar; In reference to two females on location stealing items from the store. Subjects located and served with Criminal Trespass Warnings.

Mental Patient – Green St.- Father called again in reference to his son having a mental health crisis. The son was gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Traffic stop/arrest – Hwy 78 E, Hanger Clinic- Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. The driver/vehicle owner consented to a search of his vehicle. A false compartment was located in the trunk of the vehicle. The compartment contained over 1 ounce of cocaine, ecstasy pills, fentanyl, marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The driver and the passenger were arrested for trafficking cocaine, possession of a vehicle with a false compartment, possession of a schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.

EMS Assist – East Washington; Apt – Elderly female fell and requested assistance getting up. She was assisted up. She refused medical evaluation.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd @ West Spring St- Family panhandling near roadway. Female subject taken into custody on a warrant out of Cobb County. She was taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Scam – Bold Springs Rd- Christian Lisk reported receiving a phone call from someone stating they were with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office demanding $500 on Apple Pay. Advised the incident occurred in Barrow County. Turned over to WCSO.

Damage to Property – Chestnut Lane- Complainant called to report damage done to his trash can and the front wall of the vacant house next to his. Report taken.

Dispute – N Broad St: In reference to a verbal dispute called in by a third party. Negative contact.

Juvenile Problem – Towler Street – In reference to juvenile kicking the walls, report taken.

Damage to property – Cook St. In reference to a named subject wanting a damage to property report but refused to speak with officers and left the area.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Plaza Drive – In reference to a named subject being arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane.

damage to property – Green St; In reference to a named subject on scene who damaged another subject’s vehicle. This was observed by the complainant. The subject was taken into custody for Criminal damage to property-2nd degree.

Other Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Reference to a female who was released from Piedmont and wanted officers to give her a ride back to Kennesaw. Remedies provided.

