MPD Reports: Two parents fight at park; slew of mental health and juvenile issues

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a group of males outside smoking. The employee requested they not smoke in front of the door to the business. A group of males advised they were waiting on their food from the restaurant next door and that they would smoke away from the gas station.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Hammond Drive, Hammond Park – White truck with two teenagers on location after park hours. Juveniles were turned over to family members.

Terroristic acts – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to unknown subjects in a black Ford Fusion shooting at the caller with an orbeez gun.

Suspicious Person – N Broad and Marable, Subject observed in dark clothing in a dark light area along N Broad. The subject had a book bag across her back. Due to the time frame and clothing description, contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering autos. All was ok, the subject advised she was homeless at the moment and was walking to a friend’s house on Lacy Street.

Dispute – Towler St; – In reference to a possible dispute on location. There was no one at this residence with the names provided by the complainant. The area was checked for any disputes, negative contact.

Other Law – W. Spring St.- In reference to the caller requesting police to stand by while they use the atm. All was okay.

Suspicious Person – Ceder Ln – In reference to a possible burglary in progress. An individual on sight was picking up an abandoned freezer from the side of the road. All okay.

Loitering/Suspicious Person – W Spring St. & Mountain View Dr. – Two male subjects were observed walking along the roadway. Contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering autos or juveniles out past curfew. During the investigation, one proceeded to refuse lawful commands which led to his arrest. He was charged with obstruction (two counts) simple battery FVA, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Drive @ Elm Drive; In reference to a female walking down the street with no shirt. Complainant is a mental health patient.

Theft – Bold Springs Rd @ Chevron; In reference to a S & W handgun stolen out of a vehicle at Felker Park on 05/02/23. Handgun information put into GCIC.

Theft Report – VICTORY Dr @ Ga Sand & Stone: reference Theft by Deception. Complainant reported a subject made a purchase of 3 loads of 57 stone with a credit card over the phone on 4/6/23. Which was delivered to new construction at an address in Grayson Ga. He received notification in the mail in regards to a dispute by the card holder not authorizing the charges.

Other Law – Monroe PD; In reference to getting a vehicle out of impound. Suspended license was served.

Mental Subject – East Church Street; In reference to an unruly juvenile. Juvenile was taken by EMS, remedies advised to the mother.

Other Law – N Broad St: reference to a fraudulent check used in an attempt to pay off a loan. Suspect lives in North Carolina, no victim or crime here in Georgia.

Lost/Stolen Property – Towler St, report of tag stolen/lost. Entered on GCIC

Civil Issue – Etten Dr – Subject called in reference to recovering a vehicle from an employee who is soon to be fired. Remedies advised.

Fight – S Madison Ave, Felker Park- Two parents (no relation) got into a physical confrontation and punches thrown. Both cited with disorderly.

Juvenile Complaint – Davis St/ Pine Park in reference to juveniles throwing water balloons at vehicles. Juveniles were gone when officers arriver. Report Taken.

Dispute – 6th Street in reference to female subject and her Mother in-law having a dispute over household chores. All ok, report taken.

Juvenile complaint – Towler St- Complainant called about juveniles soliciting in front of door. Juveniles were contacted and told to leave with no issues.

Suspicious vehicle – Pinecrest Dr at W Spring St. In reference to a black pickup truck failing to maintain lane. Negative contact made.

Juvenile complaint – Bridgeport Place- Report of juvenile riding dirt bike down the street. Juvenile located and returned to father with dirt bike.

Warrant Service – Monroe Motor Inn. Male and female taken into custody without incident.

Passenger Transfer – S Broad Street, Walgreens. Complainant called to report juvenile was trying to get home but did not have his bike. Juvenile transported home with no incident.

Warrant Service – Towler St. Male subject taken into custody for active felony warrant.