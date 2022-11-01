MPD Reports: Two separate 3-car wrecks with DUI arrests; subject flees on foot from traffic stop; Mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at W Fambrough St.- Named subject was stopped for a traffic violation and attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended shortly after and arrested. He was charged with Reckless Driving, Driving on a Suspended License, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Flee/Elude, Failure to use Turn signal.

Other Law – S Madison Ave in reference to the complainant thinks someone put an air tag on her vehicle.

Dispute – Carver Dr. In reference to a named subject who requested her baby daddy leave the location. He agreed to leave.

911 Hang Up – West Spring Street. Staff was on location and stated that one of the phones acts up sometimes when being dialed out. All okay.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street in reference to a named subject was taking her shirt in front of the business. Her boyfriend was called and was on the way to pick her up.

Welfare Check – Tall Oaks W in reference to two subject arguing and one was refusing to leave. The person refusing was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; the FISH. – The female subject from the above who was supposed to be picked up by her boyfriends was on the location throwing items and yelling, She left with a friend.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at Unisia Dr. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The driver had multiple felony arrest warrants out of Illinois. He was arrested for Defective equipment and driving without a valid license. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Vehicle Crash/ DUI – MLK BLVD; Applebees – Three car accident, one child transported to Piedmont Walton. Two vehicles were towed by Taylors. Field sobriety exercises were conducted by officer and the driver of Vehicle 1 was taken into custody for DUI, open container, and following too closely.

Vehicle Crash/ DUI – W. Spring St. @ Piedmont Walton- Three vehicle crash with injuries. The driver of Vehicle 1 was intoxicated. GSP responded and the crash was turned over to them.

Suspicious Person – W Spring st. – Same person from previous two incidents on location. She advised she was okay and was sent on her way.

Domestic Dispute – Cook Pl. – Couple disputing on scene. Both parties cause visible superficial injuries to the other, however, the male was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest for FV battery.

Drunk Driver – Valero; E Spring St. Named subject was arrested for DUI of Alcohol. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – Complainant was upset that hospital security escorted her out of the hospital because she pushed someone. She also was upset because her Lyft drive was getting canceled. The complainant was given a courtesy ride to 136 6th ST.

Suspicious Person – Perry St. In reference to a subject identified with active warrants. Subject ran and went into 129 B Perry St. Subject was arrested and transported to WCSO.

Juvenile Problem – Pilot Park. Report of juveniles on location using foul language and hogging playground equipment. Area observed and all juveniles appeared to be behaving.

Follow up – Kingsridge In reference to a neighbor dumping garbage in his yard. Only lawn trimmings were placed on the curb on the other side of the fence. All okay.