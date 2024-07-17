MPD Reports: Two vehicles struck by bullets in Tanglewood; boyfriend accused of stealing funds to play slot machines

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – Lopez Lane – Male subject arrested and taken to Walton County Jail for Aggravated Stalking. He violated his conditional bond by making contact with the female subject. Report taken and warrants are pending.

Disturbing the peace – Maple Way: In reference to the complainant advising of loud music. The party agreed to lower the volume of music.

Discharge of firearms – Tanglewood Dr: In reference to two vehicles being struck by bullets and approximately 19 9mm shell casings recovered in front of Tanglewood Dr. residence. Dispatch received no calls related to the incident nor any potential witnesses came forward. Both owners of the vehicle received a case number and documented damage to property report, all evidence was collected, and photos of the scene were uploaded to the report.

Theft Report – E. Spring St. Valero – Complainant stating that her boyfriend took $680.00 from her pocketbook that was in her vehicle at Cook St and was taken to the Shortstop where he cashed in $400.00 playing the slot machines. Due to staffing issues unable to obtain video from shortstop.

Burglary Report – Tanglewood Drive In reference to an unoccupied home having the back door kicked open. Residence was cleared by officers, and damage to the back door was documented.

Stolen Vehicle – Hill St. – In reference to complainant reporting that her ex-boyfriend stole her mother’s rental car. Complainant denied a report when boyfriend stated he was returning the vehicle.

Follow Up – Lopez Lane; Complainant filing a report that subject destroyed her Adderall pills during a dispute overnight. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St @ Jersey Mike’s; Call in reference to a vehicle that had been on location for several days. Contact was made with the owner who advised the vehicle broke down and they would come retrieve it.

Harassment – W. Spring St; Sims gas for less- Female subject reporting being harassed by a subject, remedies advised.

Follow Up – West Marable St; Reference to subject requesting officers stand by while she retrieved property from the residence.

Dispute – Pine Park Street; I – In reference to the complainant advising her cousin was possibly being held against her will at her residence. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with cousin who advised no such thing and was able to leave freely. Remedies advised.

Harassment – Cook St. In reference to complainant reporting that while she was away from her residence, a suspected subject destroyed her dress on the front porch, with insufficient evidence, and no proof, only a report was taken. Remedies were advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

