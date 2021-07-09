MPD Reports: Unconscious driver of a single vehicle crash found to be in possession of methamphetamine

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 24 – July 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shots Fired – Tanglewood Dr at Tanglewood Ln. In reference to a B/M with dreads fired a gun into the air approximately 4-5 times. Area checked on foot, negative contact with any suspicious person or shell casings.

Suspicious Person – Dominos in reference to a subject loitering around the tractor supply shopping center. Thomas was arrested for Loitering and disorderly conduct.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street in reference to a subject caught shoplifting. He was placed under arrest and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicle Collision/Fatality – Pannell Rd @ Richard Parsons Drive: in reference to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. TOT GSP.

Traffic Offense – G.W. Carver Dr & Carver Pl. Reference to a black GMC Yukon stopped for window tint violation. the driver was arrested for active arrest warrants out of Walton County. He was also charged with possession of schedule II.

Traffic Offense – Sorrells St & Rose Ison Ter. Reference a Grey Chevrolet Malibu stopped for a non-functioning headlight. A passenger was arrested for warrants out of WCSO.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St. @ GWA – A driver stopped for a traffic offense. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the female driver was found to be in possession of Xanax and oxycodone. The passenger was arrested for methamphetamine possession and drug-related objects and the driver was arrested for possession of schedule II and schedule IV narcotics. Both were turned over to the Walton County jail without incident.

Accident -Hwy 138 & West Spring St. Complainant stated a single vehicle had crashed and the driver was unconscious. Upon arrival, the driver was found to be in possession of 21 grams of methamphetamine and Oxycodone. He was transported by EMS to Piedmont Walton where he refused treatment AMA. Upon arrival at Walton County Jail, he was refused by med staff and transported back to Piedmont Walton for evaluation by EMS.