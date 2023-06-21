MPD Reports: Unconscious woman administered Narcan and taken to the hospital; mental health; DUI; loud music, shots fired and juvenile complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 8 – 15, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – Cedar Lane – Request to conduct a welfare check on a female subject after not having contact with her for a week. She was found unconscious, dosed with Narcan and transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Welfare Check – Glen Iris Dr. – Third party complainants called in reference to a suicide threat from a named male subject. Contact made with him and he was transported to Advantage in Athens for a mental evaluation. Report made

Dispute – Claywill Circle in reference to a named female subject on location banging on the front door and window causing a disturbance. She was gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Firearms – Tall Oaks/Magnolia/New Lacy in reference to caller reporting hearing several gunshots in the area. Area checked.

Traffic Stop / Dui – in reference to a female subject being stopped for almost driving off the embankment onto 78 from Hwy 11. She was arrested for DUI.

Fight – Thompson Ridge. Third party caller advised of an active fight on location. Contact made with parties on location who advised all ok.

Firearms – E Tall Oaks subject called in stating that they heard approximately four shots fired in the area, patrolled area negative contact.

Juvenile Compl – Pine Park in reference to report of juveniles loitering and acting suspicious. Area patrolled, all ok.

Disturbing the peace – Tanglewood Dr: In reference to the complainant advising of loud music and illegal parking. Area patrolled.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr: In reference to an anonymous female advising of a fight and verbal altercation in the area. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Juvenile – Meadow Walk Dr mother of child called stating juvenile walked away from the residence but returned home and wished for officer to come talk to juvenile. Juvenile was talked to about the walking away from home and the safety issues of it at the time she walked away.

Loud Music – Stokes St at Knight St. No loud music was observed.Disturbance -Tanglewood- In reference to the block party in the area. Party advised to lower music.

Traffic Stop – W Highland Ave/N Wayne St: Subject arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license. Released on copy.

Traffic Stop – South Madison to Vine Street – In reference to a female subject and another subject in a white Camaro reckless driving. The driver was arrested after coming to a stop on Vine Street.

Traffic Stop/ Dui – in reference to a female being arrested for Failure to Maintain Lane, Dui and other equipment Violations.

Loud music – Hickory Dr: Party advised to lower music.

Illegal parking – Tanglewood Dr: Owners of vehicles were asked to relocate.

Loud Music – Springer Ln – report of loud music in the area. Area patrolled with negative contact.

Suspicious person – Green Street- In reference to a white male with no shirt on and a mask waving his hands in the air. Negative contact.

Suspicious persons – Green Street – In reference to the previous call, contact was made with the subject and advised to stay out of the roadway.

Other Law – Plaza Drive- In reference to a named female subject calling about her ex-boyfriend in the area. Negative contact was made with the individual.

Loud Music – Knight St. Area patrolled, no signs of noise violations.

Disturbing the peace – Tanglewood Dr: Reference prior calls.

Shift had multiple calls in Tanglewood in reference to a very large block party.

Theft – North Broad St @ Golden Pantry; In reference to a theft that occurred the previous date. Male subject was arrested for theft by taking. Report taken.

EMS Assist – N Broad St; Reference EMS not being able to make contact with a patient. Contact was able to be made prior to arrival. Patient was taken to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn- Male subject calling about another named male subject on location acting suspicious. The named male subject was not committing a crime and all was okay.

Mental Patient – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn- Male subject from the able call calling a second time in reference to James Tanner. He claimed the named male subject was on drugs and “off the wall”. The named male subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. The initial complainant was taken into custody for a failure to appear on a Trespassing Warrant out of Athen Clarke County. He was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.