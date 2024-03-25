MPD Reports: Unresponsive female revived with Narcan; slew of entering autos with several weapons stolen

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 14 – 21, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138 & W. Spring St. Male subject arrested for FTA out of Duluth PD after

walking into traffic on Highway 138. He taken to Gwinnett County Jail and turned over to jail staff.

Traffic Stop -S Broad St at Vine St in reference to a traffic stop for brake light not working. The driver was placed under arrest for Possession of marijuana and Possession of Schedule I.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. – In reference to a civil issue between two parties over establishing residency. One individual is a resident of the apartment and the other cannot just throw her out. She was advised of the eviction process.

Dispute – Nowell St. – Male and female couple were involved in a domestic dispute. The male was taken into custody for battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Suspicious Person – Mr Quicks – In reference to a male subject on location threatening customers and causing a disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Monroe Police Dept. to be fingerprinted. He was then transported to the Walton County Jail, and turned over to the jail staff, without incident. Warrant taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Rose Ison Ter- Male subject was observed traveling in his vehicle on Sorrels St. He was known to have an active warrant. Traffic stop was conducted, and he was taken into custody without incident and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Loud Music – Tyler St & First AB Baptist Church – Music turned down upon officer arrival, all okay.

Foot Patrol – Pine Park St, Lacy St, Davis, Harris, Jack Peters Store, Young Pines, Pine Park, and Felker Park. Contact was made with subjects on bicycles with no lights, contact was made with a subject blaring loud music, and contact was made with subjects in a verbal dispute.

Theft – Spring Street – Reference to an unknown female on video loading a laundry cart ($210) into her vehicle and leaving the area. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave, Female subject was stopped while walking around S Madison Ave. Contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. Criminal activity was discovered. She received a warning and was sent on her way.

EMS Assist – Mobley Circle- In reference to an unresponsive female that possibly took some narcotics. The female was turned over to EMS and given Narcan by EMS and became responsive.

Disturbing the Peace – Nelson Street, complaint of loud music and subjects smoking marijuana. Area checked; no loud music heard.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave at Quick Pick Food Mart. Male walking along the road carrying a large bag. Due to time frame and recent entering autos contact made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot.

DUI under 21 – N Madison at E Spring, vehicle left Will Henry’s with no head lights and taillights. Traffic stop conducted. Male subject was placed under arrest for DUI under 21, Equipment violation, and possession of marijuana. Vehicle towed by Taylor s Wrecker Service.

Suspicious Vehicle – Nicholas Ct – In reference to a male subject pulling on a car door handle while the complainant was in the vehicle. Area of Golfview was checked for vehicles with interior lights on.

Dispute – 6th Street- Male and female verbally disputing. Female left location without incident.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Lane- In reference to complainant having her gray 2018 Toyota Forerunner broken into overnight. A baby monitor, a blue school backpack with Dinosaurs on it and a pair of Rayban sunglasses were stolen. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Lane- In reference to complainant having his red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado broken into overnight. 3 Firearms were stolen to include a Remington 300 Win Mag rifle, Stoeger 12 gauge shotgun and a Winchester 22LR rifle. Complainant did not have any of the serial numbers at the time of the report. Once he retrieves the serial numbers GCIC entries will be made. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Bridgeport Lane- In reference to complainant having his 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado broken into overnight. Vape charger and phone charger missing. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 WB – In reference to a White Honda Civic almost striking the complainant’s vehicle. Negative contact.

Mental Patient – Plaza Trace; Bldg C – In reference to subject seeing shadows in her residence and hearing them whistle. Residence was cleared. All OK on location.

Dispute – Plaza Drive – Male and female disputing over living arrangements. Property management also on scene. All parties were advised of the Civil processes to handle the issue.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St.; – Subject reporting juvenile being disrespectful and ran away from residence. Report taken. Juvenile later returned to the residence, and contact was made with him to ensure he returned. He was advised of consequences.

Entering Auto – Tigers Way -In reference to complainant having his red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado broken into overnight. One Glock 19X, four loaded magazines, one holster, one black backpack and one HP laptop were stolen. The firearm was entered into GCIC accordingly. Report taken.

