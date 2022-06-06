MPD Reports: Unruly 7-year-old; Juveniles playing with toy guns; Subject locks himself in bathroom and several parties spark complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 to June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Burglary Report – Wheelhouse Ln -In reference to a gun being stolen from the apartment. Gun was put on GCIC.

Damage to Property – S Lumpkin St -Unknown male squatting inside vacant residence, damaged window to gain entry. Residence was resecured by Arnold Properties maintenance.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park St -7-year-old was being unruly with mother and grandparents. Child understood concerns.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 at Hwy 11. In reference to vehicle failing to maintain lane. Vehicle located and stopped. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Design Clips -Named person was on location. Subject was leaving when Officer arrived.

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks E -Change was taken out of a vehicle car. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. In reference to writing on the victim’s vehicle.

Warrant Attempt – Meadow Walk Dr -Attempted warrant service for officer from Hogansville PD on a named subject for Felony Theft by Taking. Negative contact.

Theft – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a female subject taking a tv from residence. She had previously resided at the residence and returned to retrieve property. Advised of civil matter and steps to take to dispute property. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 11 and Pavilion Pkwy- in reference to a named subject walking on the sidewalk. Area Checked, met the subject, all ok.

Suspicious – West Spring St in reference to a subject who locked himself in the bathroom. He was asked to leave.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell Blvd & Pavilion Pkwy in reference to two vehicles parked on the side of the road, one vehicle was broke down, private tow contacted, all ok.

Juvenile Complaint – East Church St in reference to juveniles on location playing with toy guns, no laws were broken.

Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy in reference to an unknown male and female arguing, area checked. Unknown subjects were gone when officer arrived.

Theft Report – South Broad St in reference to two cell phones that were taken three days ago, report taken.

Suicide Threat – West Marable St subject was not suicidal.

Dispute – Chest Ln in reference to an intoxicated subject on location situation mediated.

Disturbed Peace – Cloverdale Dr & Kelton Rd in reference to three house parties, all in attendance were asked to leave.

Fight – Cloverdale Dr in reference to previous call. A named subject was cited for Disorderly House.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St in reference to 10 cars on location refusing to leave. All parties involved left as law enforcement officials arrived.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78/Hwy 11 – Subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of Schdule II oxycodone and drug related objects. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the Walton County Jail.