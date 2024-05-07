MPD Reports: Unruly 9-year-old unhappy with not getting McDonald’s; possible painting scam to get access to the home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Child Custody – GW Carver; – In reference to a child custody pick up. Updated paperwork was provided,and children were turned over without incident.
- Suspicious person’s report – Birch St. In reference to complainant reporting a possible painting scam of someone his landlord is not familiar with and wanting to come inside to see his doors to his residence. Report taken.
- Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to subject wanting to leave the hospital but security would not allow her back inside to retrieve her paperwork. Situation mediated.
- Juvenile Complaint – East Washington – Call in reference to an unruly 9-year-old. The 9-year-old stated he threw a fit because he did not get McDonalds today. Remedies advised to both parties.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138/Michael Etchison- Vehicle stopped for several equipment violations. The driver had a FTA warrant out of Walton County, originally charged with dangerous drugs. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
- Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring/Breedlove- Caller reported a black truck unable to maintain lane. Area check conducted; vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
- Damage to Property – South Broad; – Reference to a group of juveniles throwing something at the complainant’s trailer. Report taken.
- Firearms – Plaza Drive / Ridge Road – In reference to a single shot heard in the area, possibly a firework. All okay, area check conducted.
- Disturbing the Peace – Ridge Road – In reference to a neighbor being loud and disturbing another. Negative contact with any noise or disturbance in the area.
- Loud Music – W Fambrough St- Contact made with a small group playing music from a vehicle. They turned the music down. All okay.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to two subjects on location playing music. Subjects were warned of loitering and sent on their way.
- EMS Assist – Magnolia Ter- Reference to a 1-month-old not breathing. Before our arrival, the complainant advised the infant was breathing again. Scene was turned over to EMS.
- 911 hangup/static – All Star. Building secured, no one on location, all appeared ok.
- EMS Assist – North Broad Street @ Quality Inn; In reference to a 53-year-old male unconscious and breathing shallow. Officers canceled by EMS. Turned over to EMS
- Suspicious Person/ Ems Assist – Sorrel St. – In reference to an unconscious older black male lying on the ground, believed to be intoxicated. Subject was found to be overly intoxicated and turned over to EMS for medical safety.
- Theft – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a package stolen from Wheel House Lane. Report taken.
