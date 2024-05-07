MPD Reports: Unruly 9-year-old unhappy with not getting McDonald’s; possible painting scam to get access to the home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody – GW Carver; – In reference to a child custody pick up. Updated paperwork was provided,and children were turned over without incident.

Suspicious person’s report – Birch St. In reference to complainant reporting a possible painting scam of someone his landlord is not familiar with and wanting to come inside to see his doors to his residence. Report taken.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to subject wanting to leave the hospital but security would not allow her back inside to retrieve her paperwork. Situation mediated.

Juvenile Complaint – East Washington – Call in reference to an unruly 9-year-old. The 9-year-old stated he threw a fit because he did not get McDonalds today. Remedies advised to both parties.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138/Michael Etchison- Vehicle stopped for several equipment violations. The driver had a FTA warrant out of Walton County, originally charged with dangerous drugs. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring/Breedlove- Caller reported a black truck unable to maintain lane. Area check conducted; vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Damage to Property – South Broad; – Reference to a group of juveniles throwing something at the complainant’s trailer. Report taken.

Firearms – Plaza Drive / Ridge Road – In reference to a single shot heard in the area, possibly a firework. All okay, area check conducted.

Disturbing the Peace – Ridge Road – In reference to a neighbor being loud and disturbing another. Negative contact with any noise or disturbance in the area.

Loud Music – W Fambrough St- Contact made with a small group playing music from a vehicle. They turned the music down. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to two subjects on location playing music. Subjects were warned of loitering and sent on their way.

EMS Assist – Magnolia Ter- Reference to a 1-month-old not breathing. Before our arrival, the complainant advised the infant was breathing again. Scene was turned over to EMS.

911 hangup/static – All Star. Building secured, no one on location, all appeared ok.

EMS Assist – North Broad Street @ Quality Inn; In reference to a 53-year-old male unconscious and breathing shallow. Officers canceled by EMS. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious Person/ Ems Assist – Sorrel St. – In reference to an unconscious older black male lying on the ground, believed to be intoxicated. Subject was found to be overly intoxicated and turned over to EMS for medical safety.

Theft – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a package stolen from Wheel House Lane. Report taken.

