MPD Reports: Unruly subjects escorted out of restaurant; foul smelling cooler found to contain rotten fish

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 6 – 13, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – LongHorns. In reference to an unruly party on location and was told to leave by staff. Three subjects were escorted off the property after paying for their meals.

Dispute – Maple Ln In reference to an anonymous complainant advising they could hear a female yelling and screaming for help. Contact was made with two parties who both advised that they were arguing over money. No physical signs of altercation were present. Both parties were advised to separate for the night and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad/McDaniel – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Front female passenger was arrested for a Felony Probation Violation out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office then transported to WCSO Jail.

Suspicious person -S Madison Ave; Town Green: Reference to subject on location at the Town Green intoxicated. Made contact with subject’s sister who came and picked her up.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 – In reference to a subject being stopped for window tint. He was arrested for driving without a license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prowler – E Highland Ave – In reference to the complainant advising of a male subject knocking on her door. Contact was made with subject who was intoxicated. Subject was turned over to his sister without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Madison/Davis Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver was arrested for Driving with Suspended and released on a copy of the citation.

Dispute Non- Violent – Perry St. – Male on location was refusing to leave. While on location he decided to leave freely both parties were intoxicated at time of incident, issue was solved by parties separating.

Damage to Property – N. Broad St.; Sussie’s Wings – In reference to an employee’s vehicle that was damaged between 1700-2200 last date in the parking lot. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Sycamore Ct- In reference to a female subject who had an arrest warrant out of South Carolina (Full Extradition) being on location. She was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident.

Other Law – S Broad St @ Dollar General- In reference to a tapped cooler located in the woods next to the Dollar General. The cooler was emitting a rotten odor and was covered in flies. Upon opening the cooler it was discovered to have rotten fish inside.

Juvenile Problem – Bulldog Dr- In reference to three juveniles on the tennis court throwing rackets in the air. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the field house and football scoreboard were covered in white paint. It was determined that the juveniles were not the cause of the graffiti. Juveniles were turned back over to their parents who were on location for the school baseball game.

Dispute – Hill St- In reference to two parties disputing on location, one party voluntarily left with EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 EB On-ramp @ Charlotte Rowell – In reference to a black Nissan Rogue parked on the shoulder facing the wrong direction. Owner was unable to be contacted. Traffic notice applied to the passenger window.

Assault – Ridgeview – In reference to two patients fighting. One was placed under arrest for aggravated battery.

Dispute – N Broad St- Verbal dispute between two parties over their daughter. One was discovered to have a warrant out of Barrow County for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St. @ Gatewood – In reference to a tow truck failing to maintain lane. Contact was made with the driver at Napa Auto Parts. The driver showed no signs of impairment and was released to go back to work.

Juvenile Runaway – Walker Drive – In reference to juvenile running away from home. He was located shortly after and returned home. DFACS was contacted.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad Street at Atha Street – In reference to a male subject being stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of open containers of alcohol,marijuana and a firearm. He was arrested for open container, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Marable Manor – In reference to seeing a subject changing a headlight in the

parking lot. He was arrested on his outstanding warrants out of Monroe for FVA/Cruelty to Child then transported to WCSO without incident.

