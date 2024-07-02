MPD Reports: Urinating on restaurant patio; assault on female at restaurant; disputes and property damage

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 20 – 27, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Meadow View Dr- Reference to the complainants’ window being shattered on her vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – E Marable St/Hickory Dr- In reference to a dispute between a male and a female subject. Parties were at separate locations at the time of arrival. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the female subject had an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation. She was gone when officers arrived at her location. She was later discovered hiding in a wooded area near the residence and taken into custody. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to staff without incident.

Welfare Check – Stonecreek Bend- Caller stated a 4-year-old juvenile came over to his house and stated he was home alone, contact was made with a female subject who advised she went to the mailboxes while he was sleeping. She was advised to not leave the child home alone no matter the time period.

Entering Auto – Rose Ison Ter – In reference to a gray Dodge Dart entered overnight. Report taken. Sent to CID.

Damage to property – S. Madison Ave; Felker Park- In reference to an unknown subject gaining access to the workshop bathroom and damaging the drywall, report taken.

Illegal Parking – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – In reference to a vehicle parked in a handicap parking space. The vehicle displayed a proper handicap parking tag.

Traffic stop/arrest – Walker Dr at Mathis St. in reference to the passenger having an FTA warrant out of the City of Winder. He was arrested and transported to WCSO jail without incident, report taken.

Dispute – Michael Circle – In reference to a dispute between two subjects. Both parties were separated, and one was given a room at the Haven Inn for the night with her children.

Domestic Disturbance – Classic Trail – responded to a 13-year-old who stated his brother gotphysical with him. The other subject was not his legal brother and disputed putting his hands on him. Report Taken.

Public Indecency – Amici – Male subject was seen by several patrons, including multiple minors, urinating on the patio of the restaurant. Subject arrested and cited for Public Drunkenness. Taken to Walton County Jail.

Loud Music – South Broad St- Complaints of loud music and people in the roadway. Area checked, all appeared okay.

Domestic call – Cook Pl. In reference to complainant stated her husband who has a no contact order to stay away from her arrived on location and physically assaulted her. Complainant had no visible injuries, there were no cameras, witnesses or suspects on location. Report taken due to insufficient evidence.

Loud Music – Magnolia Terrace – complainant lives Magnolia Terrace. Loud noise was not heard, but still talked with next door neighbors about noise for the complainant. All is ok.

Traffic Stop/DUI – North Midland

Fight -Will Henry’s – Male subject arrested for Simple Battery after an altercation with female subject. Warrants are pending. Victim advised of Temporary Protection Order procedure and other remedies.

Dispute – Haven Inn – In reference to complainant stating two males have been staying at her residence and would not leave while harassing her of her property. Remedies were advised to the complainant.

