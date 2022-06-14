MPD Reports: Vehicle driven onto the sidewalk hits juvenile riding a bike

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 2 – 9, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – N. Broad St; In reference to the complainant stating someone in a gold passenger car hit their vehicle and drove off. There was no damage to the complaint’s vehicle.

Welfare Check – MPD – In reference to an elderly female being brought to MPD by a concerned citizen due to the female being lost. She was identified and taken home.

Threats – N. Midland Ave. Staff reported former employee making odd, possibly threatening comments towards them. Remedies advised and report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Pinecrest Dr: Female juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct after excessive profanity usage in a public place. She was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for transport to Gainesville RYDC.

Dispute – Martin Luther King BLVD in reference to the employee charged the customer and took the items to the customer because he wanted to apologize. The customer was given a refund.

Dispute – W Creek Circle – In reference to a subject taking the complainant’s phone and car keys. Both parties agreed on a location to return keys and phones.

Trespassing – Maple Lane. In reference to a female subject on location refusing to leave. She refused to provide her name and date of birth to officers and was arrested.

Intoxicated Person – S. Madison Ave.- In reference to a male intoxicated and refusing to go back inside of his residence.

Suspicious Vehicle Meadow Walk Dr – In reference to a party on Meadow walk Drive where cars were parked illegally. Drivers were asked to move their vehicles.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St. – In reference to a subject asleep in the parking lot. The subject was advised to leave.

Dispute – E. Fambrough St; B: Female subject on scene overdosing on crack cocaine. She was cleared by EMS on scene and released back to her residence.

Welfare Check – W Marable Street In reference to check on four young children who were left alone in the apartment. The subject was placed under arrest for obstruction and four counts of Reckless Conduct.

Animal Complaint – Ridge Rd; Complainant advised she thought she had seen a snake under her fridge. Fridge was moved and checked. No snake found on location.

Other law – Davis St. Complainant claimed that he was assaulted by his room-mates brother. Report taken.

Entering Auto – South Madison Ave in reference to black male driving a four-door black truck with a trailer entered a Dodge Ram and stole speakers from the back seat.

Theft – E Church/Baron Dr; In reference to a child’s toy car that was stolen off the porch the other night was found behind a gas station by the complainant. The complainant asked if it was OK to go get it. They were advised yes.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a male sitting on the sidewalk next to McDonalds. Male is homeless. Male was sent on his way.

Dispute – Little Caesars- In reference to a customer on site attempting to pick up an order after the business closed.

Pedestrian Hit by Auto – E. Marable St. @ Birch St.- Juveniles were riding their bikes on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and struck one of the juveniles. The juvenile had minor injuries. Incident report and GEAR’s report.

Dispute – Walton Truck Stop – Dispute between male and female. Male was gone when officers arrived, female did not want to press charges, report taken.

Damage to Property -N. Broad St. @ Walton St.- In reference to a vehicle striking the fire hydrant. The Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Wanted Person Located – Charlotte Rowell Blvd @ Hwy 78 – During a safety check a vehicle was stopped due to the odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was shown to have a warrant out of Monroe for failure to appear in reference to Misdemeanor shoplifting and was subsequently arrested.

Dispute – E Washington St. – In reference to a dispute over living arrangements. Situation was mediated.

Theft Report – In reference to the complainant having her phone taken by her ex-boyfriend. Report taken.