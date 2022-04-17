MPD Reports: Vehicle driving on wrong side of road results in arrest on firearms theft; Juveniles discharge fire extinguishers in Athens Tech field house

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Tall Oaks W. Vehicle left unlocked. Denim wallet containing GA Drivers’ License and Social Security card stolen. Report made.

Theft Report – Sorrells St. In reference to the complainant’s neighbor stealing her water.

Other Law – MPD; In reference to the complainant asking if his daughter should file a report due to her soon to be ex-husband threatening her. The father was advised it was up to his daughter.

Threats – W. Spring St. (Los 3 Amigos) -Complainant received threatening text messages and pictures. CID advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak Street in reference to juvenile damaging property on location. Report taken and remedies advised.

Hit&Run – Tanglewood @ N Broad, Vehicle accident with injury by complaint. Second vehicle gone when officers arrived. Report taken

Harassment – South Broad Street, Complainant called about her neighbor taking photos. She was advised to go to the courthouse and apply for a Temporary Protection Order.

Loud Music – Birch St, area checked, and contact was made at the address. Music was turned down.

Traffic Stop – While on a foot patrol in the area of W Creek Circle, a vehicle was stopped due to driving on the wrong side of the road. During investigation two firearms were located and removed from the vehicle. A subject was in possession of a stolen firearm. Charged with theft by receiving and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Stop – N Madison @ E Highland. A vehicle with a female driver and a male passenger ) were stopped for equipment violation. (headlight) Vehicle searched due to odor of marijuana. The male passenger had active warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The driver was arrested and charged for operating a vehicle without a license and poss of marijuana less than one ounce. The male passenger was charged with marijuana less than one ounce and taken to the Walton County jail on his warrant.

Traffic Stop – South Broad @ Washington St. Subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. During investigation, the driver displayed signs of dementia. He was transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation. Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted contact at his address of record showed he had not lived there. Followup also conducted with Athens Clark County Police Department as well with no results.

Homeless – E Washington St. Two homeless males sleeping in the post office lobby, subjects instructed to leave the property.

Threats – Claywill Circle: A male subject reported that his nephew was was threatening him via text message. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St in reference to traffic stop on a Chevrolet S-10 with no working brake lights. The driver was placed under arrest for Brake lights required, obstruction and Concealing identity of a vehicle.

Damage to property – Bryant Road; Athens Tech: Man reported that several juveniles came into the field house and expelled both fire extinguishers.

Found Property – S. Madison Ave. Citizen turned in wallet, belonging to to a named person. The wallet was returned to her.