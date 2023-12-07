MPD Reports: Vehicle fire; EMS Assist; overdose response; suicide threat and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – Milledge Ave; In reference to father and adult son disputing on location over money. Parties Mediated and separated.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring @ Bulldog Tire; male subject stopped for traffic offense. K-9 Debo alerted on the vehicle and it was searched. The result of this search found the subject to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and turned over to the staff at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – E Washington Street, – Power of attorney called In reference to items taken by a caretaker of the victim. Report taken, remedies advised.

Harassment – Mears St; Grace Baptist Church- Female subject complaining about actions of her neighbor and mom. Remedies advised.

Dispute – North Broad St.- Verbal dispute between an employee and his roommate, parties separated.

Found Property – MLK Jr @ Tractor Supply- In reference to a purse left in the store by a customer. Customer returned for the purse before officer’s arrival.

Domestic Dispute – Claywill Circle- Complainant called in reference to her son arguing with his girlfriend. Civil remedies advised.

Animal complaint – Douglas St.- Caller was advised to contact animal control during normal working hours.

Fire Assist – E Fambrough St.- In reference to a vehicle catching on fire. Scene was handled by Monroe FD

Dispute – Fawnfield Dr: In reference to two male subject verbally disputing over living arrangements. Both parties were drinking and separated upon the Officer’s arrival. One was explained the eviction process.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street in reference to neighborhood Kids knocking on the caller’s door and leaving a dent. Report Taken.

Juvenile Problem – South Broad – In reference to a subject having issues with juveniles misbehaving, report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 EB/ Marable Bridge – In reference to driver stopped for no tag light. Vehicle towed for no valid insurance.

Suicide Threats – W Spring St; Family Dollar- Call in reference to a male subject having suicidal thoughts and wishing to harm himself. He agreed to be taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for further evaluation. He was transported and released to hospital staff.

EMS Assist/Warrant Service – Pine Park Street – In reference to a male subject, who likely overdosed on location. He refused treatment by EMS and was arrested on Probation Violation warrant for Aggravated Assault and child support.

Suspicious person – Turner St: In reference to the complainant advising someone was banging on the back door of her residence. A subject identified by name was located on the back porch intoxicated. Officers were advised that the intoxicated male lives on location and all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop/DUI – Pannell Rd. / Richard Parsons Dr. – In reference to a male subject stopped for failure to maintain lane where he was found to be DUI. He was arrested for FTML and DUI less safe. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident. Report taken, vehicle was towed.

Traffic Stop/Warrant Service – Hwy 138 / Hwy 78 – Red Ford Super duty pulling a trailer with no tag or lights on the rear. Driver had a warrant out of Rockdale, after being placed under arrest charges were taken for Possession of Meth.

Traffic Stop/DUI – Hwy 78 / Hwy 11 – Male subject was stopped for FTML , Speeding. He was arrested for DUI Less Safe.

Loud Music – Pine Park St- Contact made with vehicle playing loud music. They turned music down without issue.

Loitering/ Suspicious Person – Frank’s Valero North Broad St- Male subject observed loitering outside a closed convenience store. Contact made, and he advised he was waiting for the business to open. All appeared okay.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – East Church St @ Baron Drive; Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of the vehicle found the front seat passenger in possession of ecstasy pills. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious person – MLK Jr. Blvd.- Male subject loitering in front of Anbee Bistro, he was criminally trespassed and sent on his way.

Dispute – South Broad St In reference to a dispute that occurred between two subjects in regards to stolen property. Parties separated, civil remedies advised.

