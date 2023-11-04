MPD Reports: Vehicle found hit with bullets after report of gunshots; person arrives at hospital with stab wound and window broken to enter auto at Walmart

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – Maple St: In reference to a maroon Hyundai Sonata occupied by two subjects. The male subject advised his vehicle broke down and they were waiting on his brother to bring jumper cables. All appeared ok.

Juvenile Complaint – in reference to a juvenile leaving the school and walking down High School Avenue. The Juvenile went back inside the school after the teacher spoke with the juvenile.

Counterfeit Money – Quality Foods 748 W. Spring St. – Met with the complainant who had a counterfeit (10) dollar bill. She wanted to turn it in and have it destroyed.

Deposit Account Fraud – Johns Supermarket. – In reference to a named subject cashing two bad checks totaling ($1,275). Report taken.

Threats – Blaine Street in reference to the complainant’s grandkids heard a named subject threaten the household that resides at HillCrest.

Lost Item – Monroe PD – Female subject reported a lost wallet believed to be lost at or around Walmart in the afternoon of 10/23/23. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Cherry Hill Road – In reference to a chain breaking from one truck striking another truck. Report completed.

Suspicious Vehicle) Hwy 78/Unisia – In reference to a silver passenger vehicle with Florida tag speeding. Officer patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Other Law – George Walton Academy 1 Bulldog Dr. – In reference to a verbal dispute between an employee and another employee’s spouse. Everything was okay and the situation will be mediated by the school administration.

Found Property -Synovus Bank – Anonymous citizen found bank card. Card placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Veterinary Clinic – In reference to a vehicle parked at the front of the business after hours. Medical courier picking up lab materials. All ok on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Wendy’s – In reference to a vehicle in the drive-thru of Wendy’s with unrestrained children. Contact was made and the driver stated they would secure the child in their car seat before entering the roadway.

Theft Report – Wheelhouse Lane – In reference to a named subject taking money out of another’s purse. Report taken, one subject has an active warrant out of Juvenile Court

Missing Person – Magnolia Terr. Female subject reported her 8-year-old child missing. She was found to have been taken to school by a family member in the area.

Hit and run – Home Depot W. Spring St. – In reference to the hit and run, the driver was traveling EB on Hwy 78. The driver was in the right lane to exit onto MLK Jr. Blvd. when a black Dodge ram truck side swiped his vehicle causing damage to his driver-side Mirror. The complainant’s license is suspended. He was served and his license was confiscated. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. near the Golden Pantry – The suspicious person was identified. He was out in the roadway and I told him he could not be in the roadway. I warned him if he gets back in the roadway or tries to stop any cars he would go to jail. He assured me we would not have any more problems with him.

Firearms – Baron Drive; – Complainant heard multiple shots. While Officers were canvasing the area a vehicle was located with multiple gunshot holes. Four 9mm casings were located in the vicinity of the vehicle. CID was notified and responded.

Dispute – Magnolia Ter – Female subject called in reference to a named subject on location refusing to leave. He has bond conditions to have no contact with the complainant. He was placed under arrest for Agg. Stalking.

Suspicious Person – Bold Springs Rd.; All Star – In reference to an individual sitting outside of the gas station. Individual was identified through idiCORE and sent on her way.

Assault Report – Piedmont Walton – ER staff called in reference to a male on location with a stab wound. The male refused to tell law enforcement about what occurred, it was also determined he resides in Gwinnett. Gwinnet County was notified of the incident.

Enter Auto – Walmart – In reference to a vehicle having a window smashed in and a bag and debit card stolen from the vehicle. Card was used at Mr. Quicks. Video evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

