MPD Reports: Vehicle keyed; cell phone and money stolen from hammock park; passed out subject arrested on active warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 10 -17, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Magnolia Terrace – complainant stating a named female subject keyed her vehicle. The act was witnessed. Attempting to positively ID the suspect.

Dispute – Custom Way: Complainant retrieving personal property from this residence, was in fear of subject having a weapon in the house. Subject advised she does not have a weapon. Situation was mediated and complainant retrieve all items.

Theft Report – East Church St & South Broad St -Complainant stated he left his cellphone and $50.00 on the ground near the hammocks while he was skateboarding in the area, upon his return the items were gone. Report taken, not enough information for GCIC.

Dispute – West Spring St. Reference to reported threats from a previous call. Contact made with two people at Piedmont Walton. A consent search of the vehicle led to the arrest of one subject for possession of schedule II methamphetamine. The other was released from the scene with no charges.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St x E Marable in reference to a blue passenger car unable to maintain speed or lane. Contact was made with the female driver at N Broad who advised she was lost and trying to find her way back to Milledgeville, all ok.

Dispute – Roosevelt St reference to two parties involved in a dispute over the treatment of the grandson. Situation mediated parties separated.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St & North Madison Ave in reference to the rear passenger door being open on a vehicle in the yard. Officer advised everything was ok, subjects that live on location were hanging out in the car.

Suspicious Person -Tyler St. A named subject was found passed out behind the church on Tyler Street. He was arrested for an active arrest warrant out of the City of Monroe.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. Subject was parked in the shade awaiting his vehicle to cool down so he could fix his oil leak. All was ok.

Suspicious Person – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview. Staff advised a patient that had been discharged walked away. The patient was found and guided to her ride home. All ok.