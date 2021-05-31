MPD Reports: Vehicle keyed; road rage; aggravated stalking; 3-year-old with breathing difficulty; married couple disputing

The City fo Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 20 – 27, 2021. Due to the length, this report can be split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – Gliding Ln; complainant advising they heard someone messing with their window for approx. 1 hour. Area checked on foot; all appears ok.

Damage To Property – Ridgeview – In reference to a female advising she believed someone slashed her tire. It was apparent that her tire was low on air. Report requested due to previous events.

Burglary – Plaza Drive – Complainant advised that her storage unit has been entered sometime between the end of last month and this date. Officers walked the area and found multiple other storage units that could have possibly been broken into but no victims at this time.

Damage to Property – Michael Cir.- In reference to a vehicle being keyed. The incident occurred in the County. TOT Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop -Highway 78 & Aycock Avenue. A subject was arrested for aggregated stalking warrants out of WCSO.

Harassment -Walmart – Complainant advised that a male was harassing him due to the male having road rage issues. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Rivers of Mercy – A subject was observed in the area acting suspiciously. The subject attempted to avoid law enforcement and was located behind the church with a large amount of marijuana on his person. He was identified and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Juvenile Complaint – Cherokee Ave. in reference to a juvenile being unruly. He was returned home after running through the woods.

Suspicious Person – Davis Street – A subject was observed walking in the area with a gun on his person. The subject was later located as he was entering a Lacy Street address. He was identified and a search of the residence was conducted. The gun was located and he was taken into custody.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd. – In reference to a 3-week-old with difficulty breathing. The scene was turned over to EMS. The juvenile was ok.

Civil Dispute – Davis St. – Dispute over money between a married couple. The complainant was advised that is a civil matter. No further.