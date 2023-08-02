MPD Reports: Vehicle left running in drive crosses Hwy 11 and crashes into PVC pipes; Domestic violence calls and other disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight call – Lawrence St. In reference to a caller seeing a fight in the streets then subjects got into a tan Tahoe and left the area. Negative contact made.

Other Law / Domestic Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy – Reference being flagged down by a female subject stating her ex-boyfriend is harassing her and has shown up to her job. While speaking to the subject, the officer reportedly observed over 20 calls from the ex boyfriend in call history. Made contact with the subject who stated he wanted to talk to her. The complainant declined pressing charges and was given a case card with information on how to receive a temporary protective order.

Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy – Reference call above, the subject went into the complainant’s place of employment and started to cuss at employees and spit on the window, he attempted to follow her into the back room, when an employee stepped in to assist her, the subject made a threat to the employee causing her to fear for her safety. He then fled the scene. Warrants to be taken for disorderly conduct and family violence stalking.

Suspicious Vehicle – W.Spring Street / Hwy 138 – Reference white male in white ford explorer throwing a water bottle at the complainant’s vehicle. Negative contact.

Damage to property – East Church Street – Reference catalytic converter cut off vehicle. Checked under the vehicle, converter was present and no damage was observed.

Damage to Property – S Broad St at Vine St- Male subject left vehicle running and in drive in front of Frog’s Pawn. Vehicle crossed Hwy 11 and stopped after striking pile of PVC pipes at Southern Pipe and Supply. No injuries. Report taken.

Dispute – E Spring St- Complainant called about him getting into an argument with his girlfriend and her walking away. Report taken.

Fraud – John’s Supermarket -Complainant called in reference to a male subject on location attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant and Forgery 4th Degree.

Dispute – Towler Street- In reference to a complainant and her husband in a verbal dispute. Subject was gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Domestic – Towler Street; – In reference to previous call, subject returned to the scene and smashed the complainant’s windows out of her vehicle. He was located shortly after on East Church and arrested for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd; In reference to a juvenile calling 911 because he thought his friend was bitten by a snake all ok, juveniles were mistaken.

EMS Assist – E Church @ Pine Park Vehicle in roadway driver possibly having seizures. Negative contact was made.

Area check – E Marable St; Matthews Park: In reference to the complainant hearing someone screaming. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Domestic dispute – Hubbard St: In reference to a male subject threatening his step children with a knife. He was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Dispute – W Spring St; Piedmont-Walton. In reference to male subject who was (10-13) being combative towards hospital staff. He cooperated with staff after arrival.

Suspicious Person – Towler Street – In reference to a male subject sleeping on the stair of the residence. Subject was identified and and was walking down the street advised all was okay.

Dispute Non-violent – Hardees – Doordash driver dispute with drive thru attendant. Parties were separated upon arrival. Officer advised of remedies to prevent further issue. All ok on location.

Dispute – Walgreens – Male subject had an issue with a product Walgreens was selling. Supervisor on duty wanted the subject Criminally Trespassed.