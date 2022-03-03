MPD Reports: Vehicle pursuit; Courtesy ride; Family violence arrest after daughter strikes her stepfather

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note a charge or arrest does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – N. Broad St. – Female advised her mother told her to leave her house. The female was advised of the eviction process and decided to return to her home.

Found Property – Blaine St: MPD: In reference to a found debit card. The owner of the card was contacted, and he requested the card be left at the front desk of MPD where he could retrieve it the following day.

Accident – E. Marable St @ Walton Rd. – Driver ran off the roadway into the tree line. It was determined the driver was driving under the influence and he was subsequently arrested.

Agency Assist – Ammons Bridge. In reference to Walton County Sheriff’s Office being in a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle. Pursuit ended in city limits. Officers assisted WCSO on scene.

Dispute – Davis Street; Verbal argument over living situation between two subjects. Both have court tomorrow regarding eviction proceedings. All was ok on scene.

Vehicle Lockout – Mobley Circle. Subject had walked to PD to get vehicle unlocked. He was given a ride home and his vehicle was opened with no damage.

Theft – Monroe PD – In reference to a trailer stolen from Walmart DC in December 2020. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave; Quick Pick: In reference to a male subject on location causing issues with staff. Subject was sent on his way.

Theft Report – Plaza Trce;. In reference to a FedEx package that was stolen off of the complainant’s front porch last week. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at J&B Food Mart. Vehicle stop for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report taken.

Dispute – Felker Park: Child on school bus dialed 911. Made contact with juvenile and bus driver who stated all was ok.

911 Hang Up – W Spring St; Haven Inn. In reference to the complainant having vehicle issues and needing to pick her juveniles up from the Boys & Girls Club. Complainant did not have any family near by at this time to assist her. Officer gave the complainant a courtesy ride to Felker park to and back to the Haven Inn.

Dispute – Royal Ct – Complainant wanted a case number in reference to an animal bite from dayshift. He was provided with the report number done by Animal Control.

Domestic – Lopez Ln. – Physical dispute between stepdaughter and stepfather. The female was ultimately arrested for Family Violence Simple Battery due to her admitting to striking her stepfather first.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St. Complainant advised a white male driving a grey car had been in front of her apartment and the coffee shop from Saturday evening to Tuesday night. Video showing the man at 10:30 pm Tuesday attempting to open the door to the coffee shop and the residence. Officer was called back out to the coffee camper in reference to the man being on site. Contact made with him. He was made aware of Enter and Autos occurring in the city and as to why someone complained. All was okay

Theft Report – S Broad St. Complainant advised an unknown suspect had taken approximately $500 worth of electrical wiring from his storage building. Report Taken.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr. In reference to two parties arguing over mental health issues. Situation was mediated.

Agency Assist – James Huff Rd; Walton Inn. EMS requested officers 10-18 due to family acting aggressive towards EMS staff after an obvious DOA. WCSO was 10 minutes away, Monroe officers responded and secured scene until WCSO arrived.

Theft Report – W Spring St. In reference to complainant having left her Cash App card at the self checkout and someone stealing it. Walmart LPMs were able to obtain pictures of the people that took the card. Report taken, follow ups to be conducted on Feb. 24th at Marathon gas station.

Theft – Towler St Lot 6: In reference to someone taken a set of 26′ by 10 low profile GMC snow flake rims with tires from the side of her residence. Report made.

Theft Report – W Spring St.; Peach State. In reference to a subject having left or dropped her card at the ATM machine at the bank this morning. Someone had picked up the card and spent around $500. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St, Male sitting in the Laundry Mat in his underwear. Male had sores on both of his legs. Male requested to go to the ER. TOT EMS.

Dispute – Hwy 78, Dispute between the Comp and her Ex GF, Comp advised her ex blocked her in at the Truck Stop. Comp was advised on TPO.

Other Law – E Spring St. In reference to 2 females having approached by two females in Walmart. One female was concerned there was a possibility of the women being connected to a sex trafficking group.

Theft – W Spring St. Shannon Baker advised multiple documents were stolen from her when she was evicted from S Madison Ave. She suspects her sister. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at George L. Pike Parkway. In reference to a subject being stopped for traffic offenses. Front seat passenger. The front seat was arrested after it was discovered he had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Sandy Springs Georgia for probation violation. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail.