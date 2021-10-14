MPD Reports: Vehicle pursuit, hit and runs, domestic disputes and ongoing juvenile problems

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 7 – 14, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton: In reference to an unruly mental health patient. All ok upon officers’ arrival.

Damage to Property – Pine Knoll / Perry St: In reference to a vehicle backing into another vehicle causing damage on the passenger front side corner panel last date (10/7/2021). Report made.

Dispute – New lacy Street. In reference to complainant stating her boyfriend locked her out of the residence. Upon officer arrival, the complainant stated she no longer needed the police, and would not provide the name of the other party.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street (Butcher Block) in reference to subject speaking to kids at the hammock park. Ongoing issue with subject loitering in the downtown areas.

Shoplifting -West Spring St (WalMart).

Firearms -North Broad & Tyler St. Complainant called 911 stating a juvenile pointed a firearm at him. His story changed numerous times and stated that he didn’t mean to say that a firearm was pointed at him. The complainant was arrested for false report of a crime.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest in reference to complainant wanting an officer to speak with her juvenile about his actions. All ok.

Traffic Offense – MLK Jr Blvd -Officer observed juvenile driving recklessly by doing donuts near a crowd of people. Juvenile was charged with reckless driving and released into the custody of his mother; the vehicle was impounded. Several other subjects were also on location and were cited for loitering.

Hit & Run – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a white Pontiac hitting a parked black BMW. The Driver of the Pontiac fled the scene on foot. Accident turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Suspicious Person -All Star. Subject was hanging out in front of business during closed hours, he was asked to leave.

Hit and Run -Maple Ln Female subject struck the stop sign on Marable Ct at E Marable and attempted to leave. Road Dept was notified and the subject received numerous citations

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park. Subject on location sleeping in his vehicle. Issued written warning.

Juvenile Runaway – Overlook Crest. Juvenile ran away from home. Juvenile was later located. A physical altercation took place between him and his mother. Charges and report taken.

Dispute – Michael Circle – In reference to child custody issues between two parties. Civil remedies advised.

Vehicle pursuit – In reference to a vehicle chase that was initiated at N Broad Street and GW Carver. Pursuit ended with an accident at the end of Turner St. Suspect fled on foot. Crash investigation conducted by GSP.