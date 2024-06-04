MPD Reports: Vehicle reported stolen turned out to be taken in error by elderly man who thought it was his; man bloodied by unknown subject; drunken dispute over newlywed bride

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 23 – 30, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – N. Broad St; La Boheme Salon- In reference to a dark in color truck striking a sign in the parking lot while pulling out, the incident occurred around 1100 hours and the truck was no longer on location. Report taken.

Dispute – Atha St- Reference to complainant attempting to retrieve property from the residence. Remedies were advised, nothing criminal occurred.

Suicide threat – Green St – Subject on location making comments that concerned the caller, contact was made with subject who advised that she did not wish to harm herself. Subject was advised of mental health resources, all okay.

Dispute – N. Broad St; Scoops- Reference to a 17-year-old getting terminated and causing a disturbance. Contact was made with the 17-year-old and parents. All okay.

Loud Music – Bridgeport Ln – spoke with subject on location, music was turned down.

Civil Issue – E Marable St; The Hotspot. In reference to complainant reporting her vehicle stolen. The vehicle was taken by an elderly man who thought it was his and was returned by his daughter. All ok. No action taken.

Civil Disturbance – Ridge Rd – In reference to the property manager being upset about vehicles parked on location. All vehicles were removed prior to arriving besides one whose grandmother lived on location. Civil remedies advised to all parties.

Assault – Davis Street Subject found on scene bleeding profusely. Unknown suspect. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive/Mathis -Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver was arrested for Poss. of Sch. l,Poss. of Marijuana and Poss. of Sch. 2. He was fingerprinted at MPD and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicle turned over to his wife.

Dispute Non- Violent – E. Fambrough St. Mother was asking her daughter to leave but daughter was refusing to leave. The complainant had told her that she could stay with her son and daughter of her boyfriend. They started disrespecting one another and then she wanted her to leave. The daughter was trying to find a ride and the mother agreed to let her stay as long as she stopped disrespecting her.

Loud Music – Bridgport Pl. – when I arrived they were packing up and shutting it down.

Shots Fired – Pine Park St / Lacy St – 17-year-old complainant stated that a male wearing all black fired one shot from a handgun and then fled up Knight Street. No injuries, no property damage and responding officers had no contact with the suspect. Report Taken.

Other Law – Tall Oaks – In reference to being flagged down and assistance requested on picking up her child’s items. Items were exchanged all okay.

Dispute call – Will Henry’s Tavern. In reference to two parties getting into a physical altercation over a newlywed bride. Due to multiple conflicting statements and all parties being heavily intoxicated, all parties were released and sent on their way until video footage can be retrieved at a later time for possible charges. Report taken.

Suspicious person call – Short Stop. In reference to a female calling stated three white males were harassing her and that she wanted to go home. Contact was made with several subjects which stated they did not call, negative contact made.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St – Library – Vehicle owner was asleep inside the vehicle. She was advised to leave the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78W & Cherry Hill Road- Abandoned vehicle with a blown out tire left off to the side of the road. Vehicle was secured and a violation sticker was added accordingly.

Dispute – Felker Street; In reference to a dispute between subject and his niece. Conflicting stories and no evidence of physical violence resulted in a lack of probable cause to make an arrest. Parties separated.

Dispute – Baron Drive- In reference to the complainant getting into an argument with his wife and stepdaughter. Complainant had left the scene before Officer’s arrival.

Agency Assist – Lower River Road in Newton Co; In reference to a home invasion and chase with three suspects. Newton requested K9 assistance for track.

Lost Item – Unisia Dr @ Hitachi- In reference to the complainant losing her iPhone at work. The phone pinged once at 8:19am this morning and hasn’t pinged since. County OIC notified and report taken and sent to CID. GCIC entry to be completed once the complainant provides the serial number.

Suspicious vehicle – Tall Oaks East- Caller stated there were two unfamiliar vehicles parked in front of Tall Oaks East and the resident was out of town. Contact was made with both the vehicle owner and the homeowner, the homeowner advised the vehicles were okay to park in front of his residence.

Warrant Service – Oak Street – Warrant attempt on female subject for Probation Violation. She was located at the home and transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 138 – In reference to a black Kia Forte coming towards the city called out by a Conyers PD unit

Fireworks Complaint – Alcovy / Breedlove – anonymous passerby claimed fireworks almost struck her vehicle. Checked the area, no fireworks observed appeared to be a road hazard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

