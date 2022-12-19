MPD Reports: Vehicle theft; shooting; theft; inappropriate conduct and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sexual Assault – Bulldog Dr – in reference to possible inappropriate conduct between two students. Report taken. Turned over to CID

Dispute – N Madison @ Brown Oil- In reference to a male and female on location arguing and throwing objects in the parking lot for approximately 30 mins prior to officers arrival. They were charged with disorderly conduct and taken to Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – S. Broad; Frogs Pawn. Complainant reported two unlocked vehicles and two dolly’s being taken on 11/8/22. Report completed and vehicles entered onto GCIC.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant reported another vehicle striking hers on 11/17/22. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Aycock Ave.- Male subject was stopped for a window tint violation. His license was suspended for an active failure to appear suspension. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Entering Auto – Boulevard- In reference to a complanant stating his vehicle was entered sometime during the night. A Glock 48 with (1) mag and a pair of AirPods were taken. Report taken.

Firearms – Landers St. Report of firearms in the area. Area checked extensively with no contact.

Suspicious Person – City Hall. Male subject was given a ride to Monroe Motor Inn, where FISH set him up a hotel room and a bus ticket back to Tulsa, OK next date.

Hit and Run – N. Broad St. @ E. Marable St.- 3 vehicle crash, no injuries. At fault vehicle fled the scene. GEARs report.

Person Shot – Hwy 78; Truck Stop: In reference to a named subject being shot multiple times after a dispute. He was transported to Piedmont Athens by EMS and the suspect was taken into custody on scene and later transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail. Scene turned over to CID.

Threats -Dairy Queen- In reference to a subject sending the complainant threatening voice messages via Facebook Messenger. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Knight St. – In reference to a white male walking in the roadway. Contact made with subject who advised he was walking home. All okay.

Dispute/Traffic Stop – S Wayne St at Giles St. Subject and her juvenile verbally disputing in the middle of the roadway. After investigation, the subject was arrested for DUI by Georgia State Patrol. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicles – Bold Springs Ave.- In reference to vehicles being parked behind the complainant’s residence.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – Complainant stated she was being kicked out of the ER by hospital staff. Staff advised she was discharged an hour prior to officers arriving. Upon arrival, the complainant was slowly in the process of leaving. All was okay on scene.

Prowler – Tall Oaks W. – In reference to an individual attempting to break into the residence. Area checked with negative contact. Extra patrol was requested by the complainant.

Traffic Stop – S Madison & Walker St – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. Passenger was arrested for warrant out of Walton County. Transported to RYDC without incident

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 138 & Tractor Supply – In reference to a tractor trailer failing to maintain lane. Contact made in the Tractor supply parking lot. The driver advised all was okay.

Other Law – Hitachi- Company firing an employee requesting MPD to standby while employee leaves property. She was criminally trespassed from Hitachi.

Damaged Property – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; in reference to a black in color Chevrolet pickup striking a utility pole. Report taken.

Theft – East Church Street @ Amici: In reference to management reporting an employee stealing money from the safe.

Theft – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS). In reference to a subject possibly taking $450 from the pocket of another student.

Runaway Juvenile – Bridgeport Lane: In reference to a subject reporting her daughter was missing. Juvenile was entered onto GCIC.