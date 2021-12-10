MPD Reports: Vehicle towed and man faces slew of charges after traffic stop; neighbors dispute over parking

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – W 5th St- Caller stated he received a letter in his mail box from a neighbor that had been evicted. Caller was advised this was not a law enforcement matter.

warrant attempt – 4th St. – In reference to an attempt to apprehend a named subject who has active warrants. A short foot chase ensued with negative contact.

Dispute – S. Madison Ave – In reference to a female subject saying her boyfriend, who has active warrants, pulled a gun on her. Area checked, no contact with the subject.

Follow Up – S. Madison Ave – Subject from the above call was located in his home and arrested with no incident.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St.- A male subject was stopped for no having functioning tag lights. His drivers license was suspended and he was taken into custody.

Warrant Service/Prowler – Named subject with active warrants from the call above was knocking on the Comps door at Walker Dr. Officers were advised the subject was in a vacant house. Permission was given to officers to clear the residence. He was located in the attic to the vacant residence and taken into custody. He had warrants for Parole and Warrant out of Barrow County.

Burglary – Tall Oaks West. In reference to a woman coming home to find her front door open and damaged. No items missing or moved in the residence. Suspects that it may have been her husband that she kicked out last date. Report taken for the landlord.

Civil Dispute – Walmart: In reference to complainant paying for an oil change. He inspected his vehicle and found his oil filter had not been changed. He was advised that civil disputes were settled in the Walton County Magistrate Court. He was briefed on the process.

Damage to Property – Towler Street. In reference to complainant reporting a window to his residence under construction found damaged. Stated that it occurred sometime in the last week. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring St (Wal-Mart): In reference to subject having a verbal argument with her boyfriend over another girlfriend. Parties separated and situation mediated.

Damage to Property – East Church Street (Jack Peters). In reference to the Pepsi Cola delivery truck damaging the building gutter. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at Walton Truck Stop: In reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic offense. He was found to have a suspended driver’s license for super speeder violation. He was arrested and his vehicle was inventoried for Jays’s Wrecker Service. During the inventory of the vehicle, he was found to be in possession of 3 fraudulent checks which totaled in the amount of $9,832.00. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was also found inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, forgery in the 3rd degree (x3) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Bankers Blvd. In reference to a tenant being evicted and not happy with it. Situation was mediated All ok

Fraud – West Spring St (Elite Storage): In reference to being scammed out of $210 Thousand dollars. Report made.

Dispute – North Broad St Churches Chicken in reference to a customer refusing to leave after a long wait for food. Customer was given her money back and left property.

Prowler – Mill St, Comp called in reference to a group of males knocking and pulling on his front door. Comp chased the subjects on foot to Pine Park St. Contact was made with the subjects at apartment and identified. A show up was conducted and the Comp advised the suspects were not on location. Apartment was also cleared due to the front door being unlocked. The residence is currently vacant.

Warrant Service – Cook St, Anonymous female called in about a named subject being on location and having active warrant for his arrest. He was located on Cook St and was arrested without incident.

Other Law – Arcadia Ct in reference to a light on in a house that what not originally on, house cleared, no one inside, all ok

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Circle. Neighbors arguing over parking. Remedies advised.

Enter Auto – High School Ave, while patrolling the area of HS Ave a vehicle was observed with the interior lights on. The Front door appeared to be slightly open and the glove box was open. Contact was made with the owner. No items were taken from the vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Milledge Ave. White Honda passenger car was observed on location. Contact was made due to the vehicle being on location. The Male in the vehicle is the business owner of Callaway customs. Callaway advised he would be using the Honda for a period of time due to his truck being worked on. All was ok on location.

Traffic Offense – Spring St @ Dollar General – a female was arrested for Possession of Schedule V drugs and Pills not in Original Container.

Damage To Property – West Spring St in reference to a vehicle striking a stop sign in the parking lot, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St, White van with black rims was stopped. Driver identified, not related to recent thefts

Theft Report – Hubbard St. Male subject observed on location. Stolen 1995 GMC Sierra recovered. Complainant stated he fled the scene in a dark S-10 with a tow dolly. All surrounding areas heavily searched with negative contact.

Theft Report – Ridge Rd. Complainant reporting that a named took his debit card and stole $500. Report taken.