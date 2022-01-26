MPD Reports: Vehicle vs tree; vehicle vs house and police called to ask roommate to stay out of complainant’s room

The City of Monroe Police Departments reports the following incidents for the period Jan. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-Violent-Springer Lane) – In reference to a complainant wanting her roommate to stay out of her room. The roommate agreed to stay out of her room.

Missing Person) 557 Michael Circle- A 17-year-old (7/29/05) ran away from home at approximately 1230hrs this date. His mother stated he was picked up by his friends and they were possibly in Braselton. He was listed as missing on GCIC/NCIC.

Follow up – Milledge Ave – Homeowner contacted Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested an escort to her residence and a check of her residence in reference to a recent homicide that occurred in Walton County and comments that were made by her ex-husband who is the brother of the homicide suspect. Residence was checked and everything appeared ok. Officers stood by while the homeowner gathered belongings and left to stay with family in the County.

EXTRA PATROL REQUESTED

Burglary – Towler St. Complainant heard someone knocking on her bedroom window attempting to enter the residence. Area checked all ok

Unsecure Premise – IHOP – In reference to employee arriving on location to an unsecured door. Employee secured the door upon Officer arrival and was given a ride home due to weather and no other employees arriving on location.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr: A named subject reported striking a tree on John Deere Road. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Southside Park. In reference to vehicle vs. house. Report taken

Dispute – Plaza Dr. Complainant and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that possibly became physical. Due to lack of evidence no charges were taken. Temporary Protection Order process advised.

Other Law – N Midland Ave: In reference to complainant having question in regards to an ex-employee harassing the complainant. Remedies were given.

Scam – Fairway Drive. In reference to complainant wishing to advise the police of a possible scam. He received a phone call from Medicare, asking to verify his SSN. Documentation requested.

Dispute – West Spring St (Haven Inn): In reference to subject staying past the checkout time. She wanted to go to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Extra Patrol – Woodland Rd -Extra patrol requested due to unknown person knocking on their doors at night.