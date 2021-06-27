MPD Reports: Vehicles hit by falling debris from dump truck; Gun brandished in road rage incident; Man sustains lacerations punching girlfriend’s vehicle window

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 17 – 24, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Claywill Cir. In reference to serving an arrest warrant. The subject was arrested, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Property Damage – New Lacy Street In reference to the complainant’s vehicle was keyed sometime last night.

Damage to Property – North Broad Street: In reference to a vehicle hit by debris falling from a dump truck and bouncing off the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad Street. In reference to a 2014 Kia near the entrance of Jays Wrecker and has been on location for days. Contact was made with the owner, and the vehicle was retrieved.

Damage to Property – E Spring St (1025 Church): In reference to an object falling off a white GMC Sierra with Ga Tag #QAF8809 and striking complainant’s vehicle. Report made.

Traffic Stop – Etten Drive at West Spring Street in reference to a traffic stop for not having a license plate. Henry Heard was placed under arrest for multiple of charges and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – West Spring Street – Cricket Wireless in reference to a dispute with Cricket Staff and a named subject over recovering data from his old phone. Data was restored and the subject criminally trespassed for 6 months from Cricket Wireless.

Domestic Violence – Cherokee Ave in reference to a couple disputing. The male was arrested.

Enter Auto – East Church St. Reference to a dispute at 913 East Church Street. Investigation into the dispute led to the arrest of a man for entering auto at 925 East Church Street. An additional vehicle possibly entered at 902 East Church Street. Contact was attempted with the homeowner.

Harassment – S Broad Street. Subject advised she was having workplace issues at Park Place Nursing Facility, which is in the County. TOT WCSO.

Found Property – South Madison Ave. Backpack found on the road in Felker Park. Entered into evidence for safe keeping.

Traffic Offense -N Broad St; Valero: Subject was arrested for driving unlicensed. Fingerprinted, photographed then released on a copy of the citation.

Assault – Tyler St: A male subject reported that he got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and punched the window on her GMC Denali. He sustained a severe laceration to his right forearm and was transported to Piedmont Walton. The girlfriend confirmed the story and did not want to press charges against him for breaking her window. Report taken.

Road Rage – Highway 138 and W Spring St. A male subject reported female in green Honda pointed a pistol at him and said she would shoot him. Green Honda and Female located. The complainant denied pressing charges.

Theft Report – Belle Meade Rd.- In reference to the complainant reporting that the stove and refrigerator were stolen out of one of her rental properties. Report taken.

Dispute – E Spring St – Subject on location arguing with management over a refund. Subject had a pistol concealed on his side. No threats were made with the weapon, and on duty staff advised they called due to him being argumentative and armed with a gun. Staff denied a criminal trespass warning and subject left the property.