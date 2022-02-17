MPD Reports: Vehicles stolen – 1 while warming up; parent reportedly sends pornographic materials to his children in foster care

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Harris St at E Church St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. The driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, Driving on Suspended license, Poss. of Marijuana and disorderly conduct. She also had active warrants out of MPD and Morgan County SO. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – Bridgeport Ln. Grandmother reported her juvenile granddaughter was sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Dispute – Landers St: Complainant was upset because the neighbor’s dog came over and used the bathroom in her driveway.

EMS Assist – Highschool Ave – In reference to a juvenile that took a white pill. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to subject being uncooperative with being mentally evaluated. Officers assisted with restraining him.

Shots Fired – Lacy St – In reference to multiple shots being fired. 1 bullet was recovered inside the residence of Lacy St and 9 shell casings were recovered in the roadway. Report taken. Turned over to CID.

Dispute – S Broad St. Complainant advised she and a male got into a verbal argument, female did not wish to discuss any further. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ N. Broad St. – Vehicle stopped for crossing the gore. When GCIC inquiry was performed on the driver it indicated he had active warrants for Obscene Communications and a suspended license for failure to appear. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – E Church St and High School Ave – Named male was arrested for DUI and driving on a suspended license. Transported to the Walton County Jail with no issues.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St and Hammond Dr; Named person arrested following a traffic stop for Giving False Name and DOB.

Entering Auto – Plaza Trace. In reference to a vehicle possibly entered. No items were taken. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Old Mill Point. In reference to a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (CFS 1692) taken from the driveway of the residence while it was running, and warming up. The vehicle is stock in appearance with two “Jordan” stickers on the back glass. BOLO given to the area. Entered on GCIC. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – E Spring St (Taylor’s). An employee’s vehicle, a 2004 Blue Excursion (XBD 023) was stolen around 0940 hours. Report taken and vehicle entered into GCIC.

Theft – Blaine St: In reference to a 9mm Ruger handgun purple in color was taken out of the complainant’s 2019 Toyota Corolla vehicle. The weapon was put on GCIC. Report Made.

Dispute – Maple St: In reference to subject accusing another subject of cheating on her with a third subject who was on location in the roadway.

Hit and Run -W. Spring / Plaza Drive. In reference to a vehicle accident where one party left the scene. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Georgia Avenue (DFCS). In reference to knowledge of a parent possibly sending his children pornographic materials while in foster care. The incident did not occur in this jurisdiction.

Arrest – G.W. Carver Cir. In reference to a traffic stop conducted for an expired tag. Subject was arrested on an entering auto warrant.

Juvenile problem – Perry St in reference to mother stating that her daughter is being disrespectful. Officers spoke to daughter.

Traffic Offense -South Broad St & Southside MHP, Male subject was stopped for a head light violation. He did not have a valid driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted due to a marijuana pipe located on his person. Glass pipe with residue also located in the vehicle. He was arrested for No license, head light, and possession of drug related objects.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 & North Broad St in reference to a female subject driving west bound in an east bound lane on Hwy 78. WCSO Located the subject.

Intoxicated Person – at the Post office on South Madison Ave. Subject on scene intoxicated. His sister came and picked him up.

Suspicious Person – Barrett St, Three male subjects were observed walking along BLVD near Barrett St. Contact made due to recent thefts in the City. Subjects were identified.

Traffic Offense – South Broad St. Female subject arrested for possession of meth, drug related objects, felony tampering with evidence.

Suspicious Person – Subject located walking along E Spring St near Glen Iris, turned around to make contact and he ran across the street towards Baker. Contact was made, He had a large wooden stick/bat in his book bag. He has a history of theft and entering autos. A leaf blower was located on the path where hewalked. However, he denied having the leaf blower. Two officers checked the area of Glen Iris for possible entering auto victims. A picture was taken of the subject and the leaf blower was turned into evidence.