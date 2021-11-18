MPD Reports: Video surveillance casts doubt on some parts of an armed robbery report

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – G.W. Carver Dr In reference to a dispute between two subjects. One subject was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property FV for damaging another’s vehicle.

Locked Vehicle – Stokes St Vehicle unlocked, the complaint had a valid arrest warrant and was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Agency Assist – Virginia Way in reference to a Juvenile calling about an alleged rape that took place. CID notified and report taken.

0612 Hours (Residential Alarm) 709 McDaniel St. In reference to garage door motion. Call cancelled prior to officers’ arrival by the alarm company.

Drugs – Green St.- In reference to a anonymous caller advised a white Mustang with racing strips was selling a drugs at his neighbor’s house. An area check was conducted, and the white Mustang was on location, but was unoccupied.

Violation of TPO) 808 E. Marable St. – In reference to the complainant reporting that her ex-boyfriend contacted the housing authority to ask questions about her.

Found Property – Pinecrest Dr. – In reference to the complainant stating they found needles in their yard. The complainant was advised to throw them in the trash.

Fraud – West Spring Street in reference to a Landscaper tried to charge the complainant a large amount of money after putting down approximately 20 bales pine straw. The complainant’s payment was stopped and the landscaper text her asking her to meet at her local bank. Extra patrol request located at Alcovy St.

Damage To Property – S Broad St; Cochran Wholesale. In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged sometime between the hours of 1500-1700. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Spring St. @ S. Hammond Dr. – Vehicle stopped for an out-tag light and suspended registration. The driver was found to have an active felony warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St. and Bold Springs – Subject was arrested and released on the citation for driving without a license.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 West @ Cedar Ridge Rd. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light and suspended registration. Consent to search the driver’s person was given. The search yielded approximately 1.41 grams of Methamphetamine inside a cigarette box in the subject’s jacket pocket. The subject was subsequently arrested.

Armed Robbery – Tall Oaks Lane- Complainant stated he was robbed at gunpoint, at his residence by two black males that had given him a ride from Chestnut Cupboard. Complainant said that $30.00 cash was stolen and that the alleged robbers brought his wallet back 10 minutes after the robbery. Video footage was reviewed at Chestnut Cupboard and it did not show that the complainant was ever at the location. He was heavily intoxicated at the time of this incident. CID was notified.