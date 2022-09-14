MPD Reports: Violent and disruptive customer arrested; DUI crash; sexual assault; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton. Male on location suffering from the effects of PCP and being aggressive to staff. Officer was able to talk him into taking his medication.

Traffic Offense – Davis St & South Broad. Male was observed running stop sign at Davis & Broad. He refused to sign the citation and was arrested.

911 Hang Up – Farmers Furniture Employees called 911 in reference to a violent and disruptive customer. She was arrested for state charges of disorderly conduct.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview in reference to a male patient walking around the property. Problem rectified before my arrival. All was ok on location.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Dairy Queen: Male subject on location. He was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Threats – 6th St in reference to a woman was asking how she could keep her daughter off her property. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Lane Argument between two woman regarding prior and existing issues. One was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and stated she would be going to the courthouse first thing in the morning. All was ok.

Dispute – Claywill Circle – Male reported a female was causing a disturbance on location. Situation was mediated.

Vehicle Crash/ DUI) Hwy. 78 E. @ Unisia Dr.- Two vehicle crash with minor injuries report. Driver 1 was arrested for driving under the influence – less safe and following too closely. GEARs report.

Other Law – Felker St – Complainants advised they were concerned about their former residence on E Washington Street was being broken into. Extra patrol was requested at night. Remedies were given in reference to doorknobs being changed.

Dispute – N. Broad St. – In reference to a verbal dispute on location between employees. All Ok.

Dispute – W Creek Circle – In reference to a verbal dispute between family members. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Michael Cir. – Verbal dispute between neighbors. Situation mediated.

Dispute – W Creek Cir – In reference to a verbal dispute between family members. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Green St. – Named subject stated someone was paid $200 to throw him on the ground. He was heavily intoxicated and could not provide a name for the suspect. There were no witnesses to this dispute.

Dispute – Perry St. – Female and male subject were in a dispute over family drama. During the dispute, the female grabbed a small flowerpot and threw it at the TV causing it to break. She was arrested for FV- Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree. Warrants were to be taken. Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded and provided family members who were picking up the suspects juveniles with car seats for each child.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln.- Verbal dispute between both parties in reference to eviction procedures. Parties agreed to separate.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St/ Marable St in reference to a black Ford Edge unable to maintain lane. Vehicle located on Stokes St and the driver was ok just driving home from night shift.

Theft in Progress – East Washington Street – Complainant stated that a party was on location stealing property. It was determined that the property was foreclosed and the subject was on location was contracted to clean the property. All ok.

Civil Issue – Scoops. Woman reported the owner of a business was refusing to pay her for hours worked. Situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – Highway 138 @ Chik Fil A: Male subject was arrested for driving with no license following a traffic stop for a window tint violation. Fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation without issue.

Damage to Property – MPD. Male subject reported an unknown persons spraying something on his vehicle, report taken.

Burglary Report – Store House Ct; Named subject reported someone had entered his residence. On scene the back window in the kitchen was broken. Nothing was taken from the vacant residence. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – Bridgeport Pl. 14-year-old juvenile had sex with 23-year-old male. Report taken and CID responded.

Dispute – Pine Park. Argument between a juvenile and her grandmother. Parties separated and juveniles left the scene with an approved guardian. All was ok.