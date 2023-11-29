MPD Reports: Violent domestic disputes; vehicles collide in car wash due to mechanical failure; traffic stop results in warrant pickup

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 16 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic – Booth Drive: In reference to a call. Male and female were in an argument over what occurred earlier this date. The male was arrested for Family Violence-Criminal Trespass.

Firearms – Green St & Perry St: In reference to several gunshots heard in the area. Area was patrolled on foot with negative contact.

Violent Domestic – Sycamore Ct: In reference to a named female subject being assaulted by her boyfriend. He was gone upon officer arrival. Warrants taken against him for Battery – FV, Criminal damage to property (2nd degree), Interference with a 911 call, and Cruelty to Children (3rd degree; x4).

Agency Assist – B Lacy St: In reference to Barrow Co. Sheriff’s Office wanting Officer’s to make contact with a male subject who was possibly the suspect in a Domestic in Barrow Co. Officer’s had negative contact.

Suspicious Person – E 5th St: Male subject seen wearing a black hoodie walking along a residential area, contact was made to insure no criminal activity was afoot such as entering auto.

Suspicious Vehicle – Woodland Rd: Red Ford passenger car was observed with the rear passenger door open. Due to time frame and recent entering autos, contact was made with the owner to insure the vehicle had not been entered. All ok, owner left the door open.

Fight -New Lacy and Wall Street: Call of subjects fighting, upon arrival there was no active fight.

Traffic Stop/Drugs – N Broad Street at Highland Ave: Traffic stop for a headlight out. Probable cause search resulted in a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and the arrest of the female passenger for Possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

Suspicious Male – N Broad Street: Made contact with a male matching the description from an earlier domestic dispute, subject identified.

Fight – Lacy Street: In reference to a fight that occurred in Baron Properties; between four subject. Report taken. Charges pending.

Civil Issue – Lacy St. – Female subject wanted to report that she let someone borrow her vehicle and they did not return it. She was not at home upon officer arrival.

Update: 1055 Hours Walton County Dispatch connected subject from call on borrowed vehicle above to my city cell phone. She advised that she has her vehicle back.

Traffic Stop – Atha St. at Victory Dr. – Traffic stop in reference to a tinted tag cover. The driver was arrested for driving while license is suspended. The vehicle was towed due to no insurance. The subject received (3) Citations and released on copy.

Drag Racing – Windsor Dr- In reference to the complainant advising someone was drag racing. Negative

Property Damage – Martin Luther King Blvd in reference to two vehicles collided into each other in the car wash. The manager said they had a mechanical failure that caused the accident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy78/Edmondson Rd- Male subject stopped for a traffic violation. He had warrants out of Cherokee County and was taken into custody.

Damage to Property – E. Washington. Complainant struck a pole in the parking lot, report completed.

Traffic Stop – S broad St and Southside Mobile Home – Vehicle stopped for defective equipment, the driver was arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving without a license.

Fight – Lacy St- Caller advised multiple subjects on location fighting. Negative contact with anyone fighting. Caller did not want to meet.

Loud Music – Felker St – Area checked, all ok.

Loud Music – Felker St – In reference to the complainant wanting to meet with an officer. Complainant was advised of remedies. The neighbor turned the music down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

