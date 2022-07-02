MPD Reports: Warrant attempt; fire assist; juvenile complaints and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 23 – 30, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Alarm – W Spring St; World of smoke: Rear open door. Open cash register inside. No forced entry on location. Contact could not be made with key holder. Rear door was re-secured.

Dispute – Turner St. Complainant reported he wanted a named family member off the property. The family member retrieved his mother’s ashes from the residence and left.

Warrant Attempt – Etten Drive: Subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant at his residence. Subject was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Fire Assist -Charlotte Rowell BLVD in reference to a vehicle fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire.

Trespassing – S Broad St: Subject on on location. He received permission from her mother to enter the residence. All was ok. He left the scene.

Stolen Vehicle – W. Spring St. In reference to Pep Boys parking a vehicle at the Marathon overnight and it being stolen. The employee reviewed the cameras to find that the gas station had the vehicle towed.

Damage to property – Piedmont Walton: Subject reported damage to his vehicle while being parked at Walton 24 or Piedmont Walton. Security at Piedmont Walton stated they did not observe anything on their cameras.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street in reference to two adults and two children in the parking lot asking for money. The family was given a warning to stop asking for money.

Suspicious Person – Lacy St: Named subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants after being visually identified by officers. Subject was transported to CID for further investigation.

Lost Item – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant reported her wallet being stolen from a person after being left at W. Spring Car Wash, report taken.

Unknown Law – South Broad Street – In reference to a male who had not moved in two days. Upon Officer arrival it was determined it was an EMS assist but due to the nature of the subject and type of call APS was notified.

Mental Person – Alcovy Street in reference to a subject wanted an escort to the hospital because he felt like he was going to hurt himself.

Suspicious person – S Broad and E Spring St: Complainant advised of two male subjects/juveniles going around to business’s asking for money and allegedly took a tip of $20 out of a tip jar. Nothing further was found and juveniles were released to guardians.

Suspicious Person – Jim Daws Road- In reference to a hostile male on location. Made contact with the male and he was advised to leave the business.

Domestic dispute – E 5th St: An argument transpired between a male and female couple about his son currently living with them. Son became upset and broke the back door of the residence. A warrant was taken on son for Criminal Trespass-Family violence.

Damage to Property – E. Church St.- In reference to a church van window being shattered while traveling on Church St. Unknown what struck the window. Report taken.

Dispute – Cook Pl.- In reference to a subject threatening to break into a vehicle to retrieve property. The complainant was advised to call if the subject returned to the property.

Suspicious Person – John’s Supermarket- In reference to a named subject wanting an ambulance. Turned over to EMS.

Domestic Assault – Alcovy St.- In reference to a female subject assaulting another woman. She was arrested for Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children 3rd degree.

Civil issue – E 5th St: Complainant advised her AC window unit was taken by either her boyfriend or boyfriend’s son. It was later found that both parties purchased the unit together.