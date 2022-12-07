MPD Reports: Warrant attempts; calls to find missing boyfriends; damage to property

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to complainant’s wife, taking more than the prescribed dose of Xanax. She was taken to the hospital but refused to be seen by staff. Remedies advised.

Warrant service – N. Broad Street in reference to a named subject. Contact was made with a family member of his who advised that she had not seen him in for several days. Negative contact.

Missing Person – Tacos & Beer in reference to caller stating her boyfriend left the establishment and had not been seen for over an hour. Boyfriend located, both parties were intoxicated. All ok.

Warrant Service – S. Madison Ave in reference to named subject. Contact made with his sister on location who advised he was staying at Plaza Dr. Consent to search residence resulted in negative contact with him.

Warrant Service – Plaza Dr in reference to named subject. Family advised he was on location earlier this date. Negative contact.

Missing Person – Hickory Drive in reference to a female subject stating that she has not seen her boyfriend for over two hours. Contact was made with his mother on location who advised that her son was ok and that the complainant needed to leave the residence. She was sent on her way. Remedies advised.

Accident – Pine Park @ Davis: During the investigation of a motor vehicle accident, the driver was arrested for possession of a “crack” pipe, no insurance, no driver’s license and improper left hand turn. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Loud Music – Plaza Dr; in reference to neighbors playing music too loud. No loud music was observed, spoke to several residents in the area. Unfounded.

Damage to Property – Radford St: In regards to vehicle damage that was sustained from the neighbors tree located at Radford St. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Lacy St: In regards to mailbox damage. Complainant reported that two black males knocked her mailbox off with a baseball bat at approximately 1300 hours. Photos of the males have been uploaded to the case file

Dispute – Pine Park in reference to a dispute over a missing cell phone. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Gatewood Way in reference to caller observing a male exit from the wood line and standing near his neighbors’ vehicle. Caller described the male as possibly being the subject police were seeking to serve a warrant on earlier. Area checked; no contact made.

Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness: In reference to the complainant advising a blue Chevrolet Silverado was behind planet fitness with a trailer full of pallets. Contact was made with the subject who advised he did not take any pallet’s but gained permission to take the pallets from a dumpster by the construction crew. He was advised a follow up would be conducted with the construction crew and could face possible charges if the construction crew advised he did not have permission.

Loud Music – Lacy Street; Area checked, negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Named subject was operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and was taken into custody. Transported to the WCSO and turned over to jail staff with a citation.