MPD Reports: Warrant pick up results from traffic stop, domestic disputes and juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 14 – 21, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest. In reference to the complainant stating her 16-year-old juvenile, was missing. Juvenile located playing basketball with friends the next street over.

Shots Fired – Knight St. Woman’s front door shot by a single round. Ongoing issue with named subject. Warrants taken on subject for Aggravated Assault.

Runaway Juvenile – Overlook Crest in reference to a named juvenile leaving the house without permission again. He was placed on GCIC and missing. BOLO issued.

Firearms – Wheelhouse Ln in reference to a group of unknown people arguing, stating that they will shoot the other. Area checked, no contact, all appeared ok.

Agency Assist – Overlook Crest in reference to helping Clayton County Sheriffs with speaking to the above-named juvenile suspect in reference to a murder. Negative contact.

Dispute – GW Carver Drive: Third Party caller advised her sister was arguing with her husband in the area of this location. Could not provide an apartment number or any further. Contact was made with the sister and advised that all was okay and she had left the city of Monroe. When asked what her apartment number was, she hung up on Officer.

Follow Up – Overlook Crest. In reference to the named juvenile returning home. Contact was made the juvenile and removed from GCIC. In reference to a call last regarding a murder, Clayton County Police Department no longer wished to speak to him.

Traffic Stop -West Spring St @ Banker’s blvd: in reference to a traffic stop for expired registration. the driver of the vehicle was confirmed to have a warrant for failure to appear out of Winder Police Department. Subject arrested and turned over to Winder PD without incident.

Dispute – Birch St: in reference to a named subject picking up his son to take to get a hair cut. He said that the woman started arguing with him. Parties separated and situation mediated.

Dispute – Clover Dr -In reference to a large crowd disputing and fighting in the area. A male and a female were disputing over a house key. Situation mediated.

Dispute – East Church St, reference to a young juvenile that took sip of a drink and did not pay for it. Grandmother took care of the situation, and another subject paid for the drink. All ok

Traffic Offens – Cherokee Ave & South Hammond. A female subject was arrested for a probation warrant out of Walton county Sheriff’s Office, OC possession of cocaine. Vehicle stopped for head light violation