MPD Reports: Warrants served on passengers during traffic stops; entering autos; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 22 29, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St- Female subject on location causing a disturbance. Employees requested that she be issued a criminal trespass warning from the McDonalds and Marathon Gas Station indefinitely. She was served with a criminal trespass notice and left the property without incident.

Mental Patient/Arrest – W Spring St; Waffle House- In reference to the same female subject from the above call on location causing a disturbance and using profane language at staff with other customers in the restaurant. She was taken into custody on disorderly conduct and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Disturbance Non-Violent – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – Male subject was causing a disturbance inside the ER, and obstructing staff from performing their lawful duties. The subject was arrested for D.O.C. and transported to Walton County Jail.

Entering Auto – Pine Circle- Reference to a possible entering auto in progress. Vehicle did not appear to have been entered. Area was checked and no suspect was located. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; IHOP- Two subjects on location while business was closed. The driver advised his vehicle was overheating and he pulled over to allow his vehicle to cool down. Nothing criminal occurred.

Threats – Sweetgum Dr – In reference to four subjects, three females and a male, making threats to fight another female subject. Report taken. All OK on location.

Violent Domestic – Old Mill Pt; – Third party calling in reference to a male and female subject actively fighting inside the residence. The male subject was arrested for False Imprisonment, Battery-FV, Interfering w/ 911 Call, and Cruelty to Children x2.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St- In reference to the complainant seeing an individual resembling a missing person who had been a missing person for the past week. Contact was made with the individual who was confirmed not to be the named missing person. (The body of the missing man was located on Feb. 28)

Prisoner Transport – Jackson County SO- In reference to picking up a named subject from JCSO and transporting him to Walton County jail. He was transported without incident.

Entering Auto – Tanglewood Dr -Female subject reported her vehicle being entered during the night. Miscellaneous paperwork is missing. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Norris Street at South Madison Avenue – named male subject stopped for traffic offense. Mr. His license was suspended and he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident. 24M004262

Other law – Spruce Ln.- Complainant stated she thinks the subject who broke into her residence last date resides at the location. Caller provided incorrect address, address was located outside of the city limits.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Madison Avenue at Norris Street – In reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic offense. The front seat passenger provided a false name and date of birth. She was found to have multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Madison Avenue at Quick Pick Food Mart – In reference to a male subject being stopped for traffic offense. The front seat passenger provided a false name and DOB. She was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile Runaway – Maple Ln; – Female subject called in reference to her juvenile daughter possibly running away. Report taken,

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park St Apt F – Female subject located and taken into custody. Turned over to WC Jail without incident.

Welfare Check – Hwy 78 – In reference to CID finding a subject. Officers assisted with Crime Scene.

Intoxicated Person – Cook Pl – In reference to an intoxicated male calling about being kicked out. Negative contact.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to a male subject on location causing a disturbance. The subject left willingly on foot.

Agency Assist – W Spring St at Breedlove, Assisted GSP with a traffic stop. Vehicle was occupied multiple times, driver was placed under arrest for DUI.

Vehicle Assist – HWY 78E & MLK BLVD – In reference to a female subject’s vehicle (white 2016 KIA Sorento) having transmission problems. The vehicle was left on location, out of the roadway. The driver was given a courtesy ride to her residence in Camptown Gardens. She advised she would have the vehicle picked up the following day.

Prowler – W 5th Street- In reference to male subject on location knocking on the door and windows attempting to make contact with the complainant. Negative contact was made with the subject. The homeowner advised he would like him criminally trespassed from property if contact was made.

Illegal Parking – Downtown: Yellow GMC box truck parked in violation of City Ordinance 94-41. Vehicle was tagged by officer.

Dispute – S Madison Ave – Female subject reported a dispute between her and her boyfriend. She claimed he had struck her in the face after a verbal altercation, however, it was determined by a 3rd party witness that he had not struck her. Parties were separated when units returned to service and advised of remedies.

Shoplifting – S. Broad St. – Video footage recorded on 02/28/24 at approximately 1849 hours showed a male subject removing a thirty dollar ($30) scratch off lottery ticket from behind the customer service counter and placing it into his pocket moments later. He then exited the store without paying for the lottery ticket. Warrant taken for shoplifting.

Suspicious Persons – Hwy 78 and Unisia Dr; Waffle House: Two subjects observed going in the dumpster area at Waffle House. WH staff asked that they be removed but not CT from property. Both subjects asked to leave and both left without incident.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad Street; Jagged Edge. Male subject on location bothering employees and not getting a haircut. He ran when asked his name to be criminally trespassed and was tased. He was turned over to Walton County Jail for obstruction.

