MPD Reports: Warrants taken for fuel theft; another who ran out of fuel and had no money on him was provided fuel

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report is being split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

DOA – W. Creek Circle. In reference to a 60-year-old male that was dead upon Officers arrival.

Agency Assist – E. Washington St. In reference to standing by while DFCS interviewed a individual for a case.

Agency Assist – Tanglewood Dr.- Assist Georgia Crisis with 10-13 order for a female subject. Transported to Piedmont Walton without incident.

Suspicious Person – Subject observed walking out from behind quick stop with a trash bag. He showed the contents of the bag were his clothing and advised he left his girlfriend’s house after an argument and was walking to his mother’s house on W Marable St.

Theft of Gas – Atha Chevron: In regards to a subject taking $27.00 worth of fuel from the Atha Chevron. The subject was later identified and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Disabled Vehicle – WB Off Ramp @ Charlotte Rowell: In reference to a gray Nissan that had ran out of fuel. Subject had no phone or money. Subject was provided fuel and left the scene.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainants SUV being struck by a passenger car and leaving the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Duke St. Contact made with the vehicle owner, who advised his brakes stopped working and he had been waiting for Triple A since noon.

Harassment calls – Southside. Complainant complained that residents at another lot are taking pictures of him with the flash on and staring at him when he is outside.

Attempted shoplifting – S Broad St; Dollar General. The complainant advised a white female was attempting to shoplift. The complainant stated the female left after she called 911 and left everything she was “shoplifting.”

Mental Subject – N. Broad St. – Man called 911 stating people were trying to kill him. He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Traffic Stop – E Church and Wall St – A male subject was stopped for obscured tag display. He was arrested and charged with obstruction. He was transported to the jail without issue.

Missing person – Heritage Trace. In reference to a male having left the house through his front bedroom window. He was found by another caretaker, all was okay.

Other Law – Unisia Dr: In reference to a possible argument on location. All parties were gone prior to the officer’s arrival.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W. @ N. Broad St.- A subject was stopped for speeding and failure to maintain lane. Field sobriety exercises were done and it was determined that he was too intoxicated to drive. He was taken into custody and transported to the jail without incident.