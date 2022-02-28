MPD Reports: Warrants taken on suspect who jumped and ran from moving vehicle at traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Feb. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Holly Hill Rd. In reference to a power pole being struck by a Fedex truck. Truck was gone when officers arrived.

Entering Auto – S Madison Ave: In reference to the complainant’s Sccy cpx 2 9mm handgun taken from his 2016 Ford F250 overnight. Report made.

Theft – E Vine St: In reference to Catalytic converter was taken from a customer’s vehicle. Customer left the scene. Complainant declines a report at this time.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St (Piedmont Walton). In reference to an elderly female walking in the roadway. Contact was made with subject, who suffers from dementia and walked away from family at Walmart. The family picked her up and took her home. All okay.

Traffic Light Malfunction – West Spring Street & Pinecrest Drive. In reference to the lights being out again. Monroe Utilities was on scene and repaired the light.

Suspicious Person – E Church St (Smitty Wings): In reference to complainant wanting subject to leave the property due to him bothering patrons. Subject was sent on his way.

EMS Assist – Fawnfield Dr: In reference to 2010 Nissan Rogue running over subject. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – B Nowell St. In reference to a male and female fighting inside the residence. Female had physical marks around her neck and face. Subject was arrested for Battery (FV) and Aggravated assault by strangulation.

Warrant Served – Plaza Dr. Subject placed under arrest for Probation Violation

Theft Report -Walmart -Loss prevention called in reference to a juvenile employee stealing over $1300 worth of goods and money. Department of juvenile justice advised, and complaint filed.

Dispute – Rosewood Lane. In reference to two subjects having a verbal dispute over life problems. Prior to officer arrival, male left the residence with their 2-year of age child. Female subject advised that all was okay with the child, and she was not worried about her safety. The complainant was advised to call back if needed.

Dispute – West Marable St in reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Argument was verbal only. One agreed to leave.

Dispute – Pine Park St. Multiple juveniles allegedly disputing on location. Parties had separated and were advised of remedies.

Damage to Property – West Spring St in reference to a vehicle striking a parked vehicle, report taken

Sexual Assault – West Spring St, ER staff called reference an assault. After speaking with the victim’s mother, it was determined the incident occurred in Clayton Co. Clayton CO was advised, and report was fowarded to Officer Holloway with CPD.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St @ Express Shop. Subject stopped for stop sign violation. Thomas was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Released on copy.

Chase – Felker & Colquitt St. Traffic stop for running stop sign. Driver jumped out of vehicle while it was moving. Subsequent investigation identified driver. Warrants taken for reckless driving, obstruction, criminal trespass, striking fixed object, and stop sign violation.

Dispute – North Broad St in reference to subject getting into a dispute with other people at the restaurant. She was sent on her way.

Suspicious Person – Ash Ln Harris St. Subject intoxicated walking along the roadway. He was given a courtesy ride to his mothers’ residence.