MPD Reports: Weapon’s threat; juvenile disrupting and damaging property; Publisher’s Clearing House scam and slew of civic and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 24 – 31, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – Pine Park St in reference to two bikes taken from complainant, report taken.

Threats – Milledge Ave, Complainant called due to a dispute that occurred earlier. Complainant advised a male subject who resides at S Broad was in a verbal dispute with his boss and lifted his shirt showing he had a firearm. Complainant did not want to press charges, wanted the situation to be documented with PD.

Dispute – Rose Ison Ter. Juvenile on location disputing and damaging property. Juvenile was taken to her grandfathers at Davis St. for the remainder. DJJ contacted and juvenile complaint completed.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd, Female called about a male in dark clothing and ball cap walking around the complex carrying a firearm in his hand. Contact made with the male subject, no firearm on his person. Wood stick, all ok male subject resides in the apartment complex.

Dispute – Roosevelt St; In reference to the complainant disputing with their roommate. Both parties were drunk and remedies were advised.

Fraud Report – W Creek Cir – Ruby Cooper called in reference in reporting a scam from Publisher’s Clearing House. Report taken.

Vehicle Accident – Hammond Dr/Baker St -Two vehicles, injury by complaint. Driver was arrested for reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Temporary Protect Order Violation – W Spring St- Piedmont Walton – Complainant called in reference to her ex using a third party to contact her in violation of a standing TPO. Report taken.

Civil Issue – West Spring St in reference to a verbal argument over an early charge, A refund was completed.

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to a verbal disagreement over money, all ok.

Theft Report – Carwood Dr. In reference to a bike that was taken. Report taken.

Dispute – North Broad St in reference to a dispute over rent money. Situation Mediated.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to two parties getting into a dispute at Walmart. Male declined to prosecute at this time.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; All was ok on scene.